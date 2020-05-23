“The King: Eternal Monarch” Ratings Decline To New All-Time Low

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” has suffered one other fall in its viewership rankings.

Final week, “The King: Eternal Monarch” efficiently managed to reverse its downward pattern in viewership by attaining its first rankings enhance in weeks.

Nevertheless, the most recent episode of the fantasy romance drama did not maintain this promising momentum going: in response to Nielsen Korea, the Could 22 broadcast of “The King: Eternal Monarch” scored common nationwide rankings of 5.2 % and 6.6 %. Not solely did the rankings mark a lower in viewership because the earlier episode, however additionally they set a brand new report for the drama’s lowest rankings so far.

Did you tune in to the most recent episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Supply (1)