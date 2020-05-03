“The King: Eternal Monarch” Ratings Return To Double Digits Amidst Stiff Competition

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” could also be again on the rise!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the Could 2 episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch” scored common nationwide scores of seven.four p.c and 10.three p.c for its two components, marking the primary time for the reason that drama’s second episode that it achieved double-digit scores.

In the meantime, KBS 2TV’s common weekend drama “As soon as Once more” stayed sturdy, scoring common nationwide scores of 21.four p.c and 26.1 p.c for its two components.

tvN’s new romance drama “When My Love Blooms” additionally noticed an increase in viewership from its earlier episode, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of 5.four p.c and a peak of 6.5 p.c for the night time.

Lastly, JTBC’s “The World of the Married” soared to new heights, breaking the report for the best viewership scores ever achieved by any drama in Korean cable community historical past.

Which of those dramas are you watching? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

