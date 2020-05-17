“The King: Eternal Monarch” Ratings Rise After Falling For 3 Consecutive Episodes

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” has efficiently reversed its downward development!

After struggling a decline in viewership scores for 3 consecutive episodes, SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” loved a slight uptick in its scores on Might 16. In response to Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of the drama scored common nationwide scores of 6.four p.c and seven.eight p.c for its two components, marking a big enhance in viewership from its earlier episode the evening earlier than.

Notably, “The King: Eternal Monarch” noticed an increase in viewership regardless of going through stiff competitors from the collection finale of JTBC’s scores juggernaut “The World of the Married,” which set a brand new document for the best drama scores in Korean cable community historical past final evening.

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” maintained its common nationwide score of 3.9 p.c from its earlier episode, whereas KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” stayed robust with common scores of 22.zero p.c and 27.2 p.c for its two components.

