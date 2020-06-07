“The King: Eternal Monarch” Ratings Rise Ahead Of Finale + “King Maker: The Change Of Future” Soars To New All-Time High

With only one episode left to go, SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” is heading into its finale on a rankings enhance!

On June 6, the penultimate episode of the fantasy romance drama noticed a rise in viewership from the earlier broadcast the night time earlier than. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, “The King: Eternal Monarch” scored common nationwide rankings of 5.9 % and eight.1 % for its two elements.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” continued to attract new viewers, sustaining its upward pattern and attaining its highest rankings up to now. The historic drama scored a mean nationwide score of 4.6 % for the night time, marking a brand new private file for the present.

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” additionally loved a rise in viewership, scoring a mean nationwide score of 4.1 % for the night time, whereas OCN’s “Workforce Bulldog: Off-Obligation Investigation” scored a mean score of two.Three %.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday and Sunday nights, scoring common rankings of 23.7 % and 28.5 % for its two elements.

