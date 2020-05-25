“The King: Eternal Monarch” Sees Ratings Rise As “Group Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” Premieres To Solid Start

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” loved a lift in its viewership rankings final evening!

On Could 23, rankings for “The King: Eternal Monarch” made a promising climb after sinking to an all-time low the evening earlier than. In line with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the fantasy romance drama scored common nationwide rankings of 6.1 p.c and eight.1 p.c for its two elements, marking a big enhance in viewership from the earlier episode.

In the meantime, OCN’s new motion comedy drama “Group Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation,” which stars Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Solar Bin, premiered to a mean nationwide ranking of 1.95 p.c for its first episode.

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” scored a mean nationwide ranking of three.eight p.c for the evening, whereas TV Chosun’s new historic drama “King Maker: The Change of Future” scored a mean ranking of two.eight p.c.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” stayed robust with common nationwide rankings of 21.eight p.c and 26.three p.c for its two elements.

