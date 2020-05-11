“The King: Eternal Monarch” Staff Shares High Praise For Lee Min Ho’s Dedication And Work Ethic

The staff of SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” had high praise for lead actor Lee Min Ho.

“The King: Eternal Monarch” tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who live in parallel universes where Korea is a constitutional monarchy and democracy respectively, but work together to try and save peoples lives.

Lee Min Ho has been showcasing his talents as an actor through the evolution of his character. His maturity and attention to detail is helping viewers become more immersed in Lee Gon’s story. He is being applauded for his use of his gaze, expressions, and voice to give off a regal aura that is perfect for his character as an emperor.

According to the staff, Lee Min Ho is constantly looking over his script and monitoring his scenes in order to help viewers understand the complicated emotions his character feels as he goes back and forth between two worlds. Not only does he put in effort to have control over his lines, vocal tone, breathing, movements, and outfits, he is said to be in constant communication with the director and his fellow actors. The staff has shared that his considerate and sincere attitude reflects his efforts to bring Lee Gon to life.

A source from “The King: Eternal Monarch” stated, “He’s an actor with amazing passion and concentration at every moment. As the drama progresses, we continue to be amazed by Lee Min Ho’s ability to express emotions in depth. We are moved by his hard work to make sure that not a single scene goes to waste.”

“The King: Eternal Monarch” airs every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST.

