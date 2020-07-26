The King Of Collabs: 9 Song Collaborations From Yoo Jae Suk

Nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk is the dude. He’s recognized for being hardworking, witty, beneficiant, gracious… the checklist goes on. He’s additionally the one MC to have a program on every main community to final for over 10 years (“Infinite Problem” on MBC, “Blissful Collectively” on KBS, and “Working Man” on SBS). And due to his selection exhibits, we get to see Yoo Jae Suk enterprise out into the music business and launch (fairly a number of) tracks underneath his identify. Most not too long ago, Yoo Jae Suk debuted as a part of a 90’s-themed co-ed dance group, and to have a good time this superior feat, listed below are 9 of his collaborations you need to undoubtedly try!

The checklist, in chronological order, doesn’t embody group numbers with all forged members, so apologies to “Sure, We Are Collectively,” and “I Like It” fans.

Yoon Mi Rae x Tiger JK x Yoo Jae Suk (Future Liger) – “Let’s Dance”

That is the second within the bi-annual Song Competition collection on “Infinite Problem,” however the first one which had the members collaborate with numerous artists. For this competition, Yoo Jae Suk teamed up with husband-wife combo Tiger JK and Yoon Mi Rae for a sizzling hip hop quantity with a Latin taste.

Lee Juck x Yoo Jae Suk (Sagging Snail) – “Apgujeong Nallari” & “As I Say”

In 2011, the Song Festivals actually took off, rising from a semi-casual efficiency on a small stage in entrance of a handful of individuals to a full-blown night-time live performance full with all types of stage results. Yoo Jae Suk set free his inside “delinquent” on this funky disco quantity. The music stays a widely known one in the present day and can be considered one of his highest charting songs (peaking at No. 2).

For this Song Competition, Lee Juck truly wrote “As I Say” first and supposed to make use of “Apgujeong Nallari” as a ruse to confuse the opposite groups. Nevertheless, “Apgujeong Nallari” turned out to be so good and becoming for the competition, they used that music to compete. “As I Say,” primarily based on Yoo Jae Suk’s struggles in his 20s, was then carried out as an end-of-show bonus. Then in 2015, the music was voted because the No. 1 music the viewers needed to rewatch probably the most (with 32 % of the votes), and the duo reunited once more to carry out the music once more. Simply listening to the viewers singing together with the music, you’ll be able to inform how a lot the music resonated with the general public.

Yoo Hee Yeol x Yoo Jae Suk (feat. Kim Jo Han) (How Do You Dul) – “Please Don’t Go My Lady”

In 2013, Yoo Jae Suk teamed up with Yoo Hee Yeol for the R&B music “Please Don’t Go My Lady.” Yoo Jae Suk acquired to show his vocal abilities on the music, even being in cost of some of the excessive notes. The efficiency, full with standing mics and synchronized easy strikes (and 90’s R&B group “Stable” member Kim Jo Han), is such a throwback to ’90s R&B, you may simply end up cuing up some Boyz II Males in your Spotify.

Park Jin Younger x Yoo Jae Suk (Dancing Genome) – “I’m So Attractive”

After taking a extra subdued route for 2013’s Song Competition, Yoo Jae Suk’s dancing genes have been aching to manifest, and who higher for him to crew up with than the dance maestro himself, Park Jin Younger. After lastly convincing Park Jin Younger to put in writing a music with a quick BPM (beats per minute), the duo will get to completely unleash their dancing urges and sure, sexiness, on this brass-filled “I’m So Attractive.”

EXO x Yoo Jae Suk – “Dancing King”

Everybody, say thanks to Kwanghee for organising this collaboration! In considered one of the “Infinite Problem” episodes, the members needed to ship “future mail,” the place the members wrote down stuff that had occurred, however from a future standpoint. And for Kwanghee, he wrote about seeing Yoo Jae Suk’s superb collaboration with EXO, and voila, this “future” got here into fruition! This SM Station launch is such a excessive power, enjoyable quantity, and Yoo Jae Suk completely retains up with all of the heavy, synchronized boy group choreography. And the live performance clips you see within the MV? That’s Yoo Jae Suk performing with EXO on stage at considered one of their concert events in Thailand!

Dok2 x Yoo Jae Suk (feat. Lee Hello) – “Like”

That is one other collaboration born from “Infinite Problem,” within the Hip Hop x Historical past particular. Every member teamed up with a hip hop artist, and so they then delved into Korean historical past with the assistance of lecturers. The members and hip hop artists then wrote these history-themed tracks in hopes to coach the youthful Korean technology about their nation’s wealthy historical past. We not often see Yoo Jae Suk sort out pure rap, however it’s not shocking he can achieve this properly. In any case, what can’t the person do?

Make a journey down reminiscence lane by watching an episode of “Infinite Problem” right here:

Watch Now

Soran x Jun So Min x Yoo Jae Suk – “Confess Already” (also referred to as “Confession of Your Love”)

With “Infinite Problem” having ended, it’s tremendous unhappy for us followers that we don’t get our bi-annual Song Festivals anymore. However because of “Working Man” and their nine-year anniversary live performance, Yoo Jae Suk gave us one other much-needed musical collaboration, this time with fellow member Jun So Min and band Soran, on a music impressed by Jun So Min’s personal experiences.

Watch the most recent episode of “Working Man” right here:

Watch Now

Song Ga In x Yoo San Seul – “Farewell Bus Cease”

In 2019, Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Tae Ho (the manufacturing director of “Infinite Problem”) teamed up once more for a brand new selection present, “How Do You Play?” In one of many episodes, Yoo Jae Suk was tasked to problem the trot style and thus adopted the persona of Yoo San Seul. He’s launched his personal album and even collaborated with the winner of the 2019 present “Miss Trot,” Song Ga In, on the music “Farewell Bus Cease”. Take a look at the video to see a harp-playing Yoo Jae Suk, a trot-singing Yoo San Seul, and two of Yoo Jae Suk’s ex-duet companions!

Lee Hyori x Rain x Yoo Jae Suk (SSAK3) – “Seaside Once more”

This 90’s type co-ed dance group is one other enterprise born from “How Do You Play?” It’s completely spectacular that Yoo Jae Suk managed to persuade legendary solo artists Lee Hyori and Rain to kind a bunch with him, and it’s apparent all three of them are having a blast whereas taking a visit down the 90’s reminiscence lane collectively. Their first single “Seaside Once more” achieved an ideal all-kill after being launched on July 18, absolutely dwelling as much as their group identify (SSAK3 is pronounced ssak-sseu-ri, which means “to comb”). They carried out the monitor dwell on “Music Core” on July 25, the identical day the official music video was launched.

Benefit from the music video!

Watch the most recent episode of “How Do You Play?” right here:

Watch Now

Bonus: Yoo Jae Suk – Taeyang’s “Eyes, Nostril, Lips”

Okay, so this “apology” parody (there was a little bit broadcast accident the earlier week on “Infinite Problem”) isn’t an precise collaboration, however given how a lot he was channeling Taeyang on this video, it’s as if Taeyang was proper there with him, no? Both manner, it’s too superb to depart out, so get pleasure from!

Which of those collaborations is your favourite? And are you amazed by the caliber of artists Yoo Jae Suk has labored with? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Belinda_C actually misses “Infinite Problem”. She’s going to go rewatch some episodes now. Talk SEVENTEEN and Shinhwa along with her on Twitter!

At present watching: “I-LAND,” “Prepare”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Resort Del Luna”

Wanting ahead to: Any suggestions