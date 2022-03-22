The King of Fighters XV announces a free DLC with a new fighter and game mode: date and trailer

Although we already saw Omega Rugal as a boss in The King of Fighters ’95, he now joins the roster of playable fighters.

The King of Fighters has risen as a franchise to be taken into account by lovers of fight games, and his latest The King of Fighters XV wants to reiterate this goal with more combat and, of course, more content. And precisely this is what we are here to talk about today, since SNK wants to carry out its promise and, for this, they have announced a free dlc.

Omega Rugal will land as a fighter in The King of Fighters XV on April 14This is how the developers announce it through a statement on their website that does not lack a spectacular trailer. And it is that, following the information given by SNK, the fighter Omega Rugal will join the roster of playable characters next April 14thalthough you can already familiarize yourself with their movements in the video published by the authors of the game.

But the news of The King of Fighters XV does not end here, since this DLC will also introduce the ‘Boss Challenge‘. Going back to Omega Rugal, this modality will force us to finish off a more difficult and powerful version of this fighter, which will unlock rewards such as a new stage, music and a costume for the character.

With this, The King of Fighters XV gets a little closer to its goal of releasing 13 fighters throughout 2022, which would expand the template to 52 characters. In our analysis we commented that this fifteenth installment will please all fans of the franchise, but will hardly manage to capture the interest of new players. Despite this, from SNK they are already looking to the future and preparing a new video game with Unreal Engine.

More about: The King of Fighters XV, SNK and free DLC.