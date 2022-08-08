The King of Fighters XV receives more characters today and confirms cross-play for next year

During EVO 2022, SNK has presented its new DLC with fighters from Team Awakened Orochi.

The King of Fighters XV has not missed the long-awaited appointment it had this weekend in Las Vegas with the celebration of EVO 2022. There, in addition to enjoying various competitions of some of the most relevant fighting games, SNK has presented with the video that you have on these lines a new DLC.

This downloadable content is available from this Monday, August 8 and brings with it three characters: Orochi Yashiro, Orochi Shermie and Orochi Chris, members of Team Awakened Orochi, who will come in special outfits. In addition, Team Samurai arrives in the fall, and for the new season of the video game we will not have to wait too long.

Crossplay will arrive sometime in 2023However, perhaps the most important announcement is the one that you can see in a short snippet right at the end of the trailer. SNK has announced that will implement cross-platform play in 2023although there is no confirmed specific date to be able to enjoy this functionality that will allow PC, PlayStation and Xbox users to play with each other without any platform limitation.

During the celebration of EVO 2022 we have known more announcements of other fighting titles, such as the new Street Fighter 6 fighters who will be part of the cast of characters. Regarding The King of Fighters XV, we know that we will see the game during EVO Japan 2023, which has also confirmed a date this weekend.

More about: The King of Fighters XV, SNK, Fighting, EVO 2022, DLC, Crossplay and CrossPlay.