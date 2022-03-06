The King of Fighters XV will be supported for several years: SNK plans to add a lot of content to the game

The creative director of KOF XV answered several questions about the future of the game in a recent interview.

By Axel García / Updated March 5, 2022, 01:00 12 comments

After going through an expected delay caused by the pandemic, SNK finally released The King of Fighters XV, an installment that not only represents one of the More popular fighting sagas, but rather seeks to attract more players to the genre with greater accessibility. Eisuke Oguracreative director of the game, confirmed in a recent interview that the title has just begun its journey, as the studio will seek to support Kyo, Terry, Mai and company for several more years.

I want to add more content in the futureEisuke OguraThe producer of the game, Yasuyuki Odaconfirmed some time ago that SNK would seek to support KOF XV for several years, to which Ogura added that the plan lies not only in adding more characters, but in content such as new modalities and free updates.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but I want to add more content in the future,” Ogura mentioned. So far, we haven’t had no mention about new game modes or some major update in development, so it will be better to wait without imagining things, because even if SNK has plans, that does not mean that they will materialize.

On the other hand, what we do have more than confirmed are the fighters on the way to the game, of which we already know some. “At the moment, the goal is to throw 12 characters throughout 2022,” Ogura explained. “After that, we’ll see the reactions community and other factors to decide what we do next.

The future of KOF XV is not the only thing SNK thinks about, as we know that the studio is already working on a new video game using Unreal Engine. Despite being mostly known for its fighting franchises like Fatal Fury and Samurai Shodown, the studio is also the author of the Metal Slug series.

