The King Of New Orleans: 5 Things To Know About WWE Hall Of Famer Junkyard Dog

Junkyard Dog Was Posthumously Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame In 2004

After leaving Mid-South Wrestling within the mid-80s, Junkyard Dog bounced round from the WWF to World Championship Wrestling in addition to some smaller impartial promotions earlier than he handed away from a automobile wreck in the summertime of 1998. And regardless that The Dog wasn’t there to see it, JYD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame within the spring of 2004, the primary 12 months it was introduced again following an eight-year absence. Inducted by Ernie Ladd, the identical man who inducted the late Bobo Brazil a decade earlier on the 1994 induction ceremony, Junkyard Dog was acknowledged each for his in-ring work and the legacy he left behind after opening doorways for African-American wrestlers within the years to return.