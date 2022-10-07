The King of Thailand will visit the survivors of the massacre in a nursery that left 24 children and 13 adults dead

Pain in Thailand for the massacre in a nursery

Heartbroken families gathered Friday around a daycare center in northeastern Thailandthe main scene of the assault in which a former police officer killed 37 people, mostly young children, on Thursday.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha will visit the survivors of one of the worst mass murders in the country’s history.

Around the small building, officials in white uniforms and black armbands laid out a red carpet early to greet the monarch, later withdrawn amid criticism of the ceremonial gesture.

Near of the entrance, a row of shattered fathers deposited white roses. A disconsolate mother clung to the blanket of her dead son, holding in her hand a bottle of milk still half full.

The parents of the victims cried in front of the building REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

“It’s incomprehensible,” said Panita Prawanna, 19, who lost her two-year-old son Kamram.

Buarai Tanontong’s two three-year-old grandchildren were also killed. “I could not sleep. I didn’t think they would be my grandchildren, ”says the woman, who tries to comfort her daughter.

During the night, the coffins with the corpses of the victims arrived at the funeral home of Udon Thani, the closest city in this rural area.

Armed with a 9mm pistol and a knife, the 34-year-old gunman, Panya Khamrab, opened fire at this kindergarten in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu at around 12:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT).

Rescue workers arrange coffins containing the body of victims at Song Serm Tham Foundation after transfer from Udon Thani hospital in Udon Thani province, following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, around 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

He then fled in his car, hitting several pedestrians and he ended up killing his wife and son in his house before committing suicide around 3:00 p.m., police said.

In total, the former police officer killed 21 boys, 3 girls and 13 adults.

Among the adults was a pregnant teacher, Supaporn Pramongmuk, whose husband Seksan Srirach posted a painful tribute on Facebook.

“I want to thank everyone for supporting me and my family. My wife fulfilled all her duties as a teacher,” she wrote. “Please be a teacher in heaven. And to my son, please take care of your mother in heaven,” she added.

THE FORMER OFFICIAL

Flags from official buildings flew at half-staff on Friday as a sign of mourning.

Thailand’s king to visit survivors REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Nanthicha Punchum, interim director of the nursery, described the horrific scenes after the attacker broke into this center in the rural district of Na Klang.

“There were some workers eating outside the nursery and the attacker parked his car and shot four dead,” he told the newspaper. AFP.

“He kicked down the front door with his foot, went in and started cutting off children’s heads with a knife.”he continued.

National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittiprapat told reporters that the former sergeant was suspended in January and expelled from the force in June for drug use.

The attacker, who used a legally purchased weapon and lived near the nursery, had a court date this Friday for his “drug problem,” he explained.

He also added that Panya was “in a state of madness”, but that a blood test was needed to know if he acted under the influence of narcotics.

Panya Khamrab, 34, killed more than 30 people, most of them children, with a rifle.

Paweena Purichan, a 31-year-old witness, explained to the AFP what the man was known in the area as a drug addict. According to what he said, Panya was found driving erratically while fleeing the scene.

“He tried to run over other people on the way. He collided with a motorcycle and two people were injured. I hurried away, ”said the woman who came to work in her store.

“There was blood everywhere,” he added.

Prime Minister Prayut ordered a swift investigation into the attack.

Thailand is one of the countries in the world with the highest number of weapons in circulationbut massacres of this type are rare.

The last case occurred three years ago when an army officer shot dead 29 people in a shopping center in the interior of the country during 17 hours of slaughter until the police shot him down.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Massacre in a kindergarten in Thailand: at least 37 dead, including 24 children

Who was the perpetrator of the Thai kindergarten massacre: he was on the country’s most wanted list