The King of Zamunda supersedes all streaming premieres to date

The best premiere of this 2021, for now, is The King of Zamunda. At least, according to Amazon, who are the ones who have released the film on their platform Amazon Prime Video.

Although the official figures have not yet been released, the platform company assures that the long-awaited sequel to the Eddie Murphy film has had the biggest but this weekend that has been seen in a movie during the past 12 months of the pandemic.

The figures, therefore, must exceed those of Wonder woman 1984 last December. Also Borat’s on Amazon itself, which had “thousands of views” in October.

We must bear in mind that the number of views is impossible to fully verify. Therefore, with this statement it is clear to us that they have absolute faith in the Eddie Murphy sequel. The film has a rating “for ages 13 and over”, which has deeply displeased the most veteran fans of the comic, who thought that here he would return to the humor of his beginnings with something less for all audiences. In this story, a sequel to the 1999 film, Akeem returns to the United States to meet a son he did not know he had and who could inherit the kingdom of Zamunda.

We remind you that the original premiere date would have been in 2020, but it has been postponed due to the development of the Coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that it finally seems to have achieved more numbers than any other premiere.