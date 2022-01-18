The King’s Guy: The primary undertaking already has a liberate date on Disney + in Spain

Disney+ has formally showed that The King’s Guy: The First Challenge, the new movie that serves as a prequel to the well-known secret agent universe, will premiere on February 23 at the platform.

Which means that all Disney+ subscribers will find a way to revel in The King’s Guy: The First Challenge at no further price. The movie was once launched in theaters lately, on December 29, however it follows the platform’s custom of bringing its productions to the virtual platform, as took place with Surprise’s Eternals and different movies.

The King’s Guy: The First Challenge is directed through Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Daniel Brühl, amongst others. functioning as a prequel to the 2 prior to now launched movies set in the similar universe, Kingsman: The Secret Provider and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

This sequence of movies has labored previously because of its humor and tone, obviously highlighting its satire on vintage British secret agent tales. The King’s Guy: The primary undertaking specializes in the formation of this secret secret agent company, which we already see in complete operation within the earlier movies.