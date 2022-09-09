“The king’s speech”, the true story of the father of Elizabeth II

George VI, the King of England, seeks the help of Lionel Logue, an expert speech therapist who managed, using a series of unorthodox techniques, to eliminate the monarch’s stutter. (Paramount Pictures)

In addition to Isabel II and his descendants, his father’s life, Jorge VI, it also captivated the world in movie theaters. In 2010, the filmmaker Tom Hopper presented a biographical drama under the title of The king’s speech, one that alluded to the difficulty in reading that the monarch had due to his stutter. Regarding the succession of the first king that England has seen in seven decades, Charles IIIwe remember the story of one who tirelessly prepared himself to give a perfect speech with great feeling addressed to his people.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Colin Firth embodies the prince albert, Duke of Yorksecond son of George V, from the early stage of his marriage to Isabel (Helena Bonham Carter) and the event that marked him forever: the disastrous proclamation he gave in 1925 at the closing of the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley. Later, under pressure from his wife, he tries to correct this speech disorder by hiring an eccentric Australian speech therapist, Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush).

Actor Colin Firth played Elizabeth II’s father. (Paramount Pictures)

“One of the most painful things to observe about George VI is that, if you read what he wrote, he is a man with a subtle and elegant mind. He had wit, a strong sense of irony, and he was judged foolish because he couldn’t express all that,” Firth described this political figure in conversation with the BBC. “There was a whole personality that was invisible to the people around him. I’ve read a bit more about stuttering issues since then and that’s common: we’re talking about people who have a lot to say and can’t.”

The responsibility that was destined for King George VI

In 1934, the king George V broadcasts its usual Christmas message to the British people through the broadcasting system that was booming at the time. There he explains to Alberto the importance of British royalty as part of the life of families throughout the country, something that he would have to put into practice since his older brother, David, did not seem to take importance of the future responsibility of him.

Tom Hooper’s biographical drama won the Oscar for Best Picture. (Paramount Pictures)

Two years later, the king dies and Edward VIII ascends the throne. The panorama of the royalty became mediatic, because he was going to marry the socialite North-American Wallis Simpson. According to what the Catholic Church mandates, he could not marry this woman, after she was divorced twice and her ex-husbands were still alive. For persecuting the love of his life, the monarch abdicates his position.

Albert thus becomes Jorge VI At the time he already had a stable marriage with Isabel and was the father of two girls, the princesses Isabel and Margarita. After the declaration of war by Nazi Germany in 1939, the king must deliver a speech on behalf of the United Kingdomso he turns to Lionel to realize the fruits of his long speech training that required unusual methods and great mental and emotional strength.

Margarita and Isabel are also portrayed in the film during their childhood stage. (Paramount Pictures)

Lionel Logue he was awarded the Royal Victorian Order for his remarkable service and disposition to the crown, and was the sovereign’s chaperone at every speech during World War II. The years passed and the two maintained a close friendship until the British king died of lung cancer in 1952. The next to rise in the line of succession was Isabel IIwho died on September 8 at the age of 95 at his royal residence in Balmoral.

The king’s speechwinner of the award for Best Film at the Oscars, can be seen in the platform’s catalog HBO Max.

KEEP READING:

The Crown stops filming its final episodes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

These six actresses played Queen Elizabeth II: where can you see them?

Queen Elizabeth II died: four documentaries to learn about her political legacy and family life