The Kissing Booth 2 Star Jacob Elordi Was Not F-ing Happy About People Discussing His Abs

Earlier than The Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi’s solely on-screen credit, exterior of some quick movies, had been Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Males Inform No Tales and Swinging Safari, being an uncredited further within the former and the latter serving as his first skilled performing function. So sure, the Netflix rom-com was actually an enormous deal for Elordi, however it was nonetheless upsetting to him that so many individuals had been centered on his physique. It was not the sort of consideration he wished.