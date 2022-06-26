The KO suffered by the Argentine streamer Momo in the Ibai boxing show: “His face is shattered”

The evening organized by the streamer Ibai Llanos was a success

the spanish youtuber ViruZz was one of the big winners of the second evening organized by the Spanish streamer Ibai. In one of the most anticipated fights, the European won the Argentine by technical knockout Momo, who arrived as a favorite in South America. The duel was simply spectacular, changing and ended up generating outrage from fans on social networks.

The match, like the other four disputed in the Badalona Olympic Pavilion, It went to three rounds of three minutes each, but this ended early due to a facial injury from Geronimo Benavides. It is that the light heavyweight duel started better for the Spaniard, in red shorts and white helmet, who in his first outbursts connected with the face of his opponent.

Just over a minute into the first round, the referee had already given Momo a countdown and then asked for a few seconds to wipe the blood off her face. It seemed that the end of the story was near, but the streamer held on as best he could and made it to the end of the round.

In the second chapter, the Argentine came out with everything and made the Spanish’s legs tremble. Both fighters showed little technique, but a lot of ambition, which made the fight a magnificent show for the millions of fans who followed the action online.

In the third, ViruZz fell to the canvas after a series of blows from Momo, but the referee intervened and it was precisely him who caused the Spaniard to stumble, for which he did not count him. It seemed that the Argentine would reverse the image of the first assault, but the blood did not stop coming out of his nose and mouth so the judge stopped the actions.

As it was an amateur fight, it was decided to take care of the health of the fighters and for this reason, when there was still a minute and a half to go until the end, the end was decreed. This made Momo fans explode, who understood that the streamer could win if they let him continue, but the authorities understood that the best thing was to end boxing there.

“His face is shattered” explained Ibai, rapporteur and organizer of the evening, who is also a friend of Momo. After the result, the Spaniard applauded the performance of both fighters for having lived up to the show. The evening not only had boxing, but also a lot of music. Artists such as Duki, Nicky Nicole and Quevedo, among others, participated.

KEEP READING:

Hand in hand with Ibai Llanos: his relationship with Messi, the “gift” that Kun Agüero has and the football legend with whom he wants to get into a ring

Ibai Llanos revealed an unpublished anecdote about Kun Agüero in his first training session with Barcelona

The unexpected confession of Ibai Llanos with Piqué: River Plate’s proposal that he rejected for his love for Boca Juniors