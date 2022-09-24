The Kremlin has already arrested more than 120 people in a new day of protests against Putin

Russian policemen detain a young man during a protest against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin

The first 120 arrests have already been registered in more than a dozen Russian cities where the new nationwide protest has begun against the partial mobilization decreed by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the military campaign in Ukraine in general, independent organizations reported.

“At 12:30 GMT, more than 120 people have already been detained in 11 cities.”he pointed OVD-Infoan organization that tracks arrests in Russia and has been declared a “foreign agent.”

The protest, which began in cities like Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Jabárovsk or Ivánovo, from Siberia to the center of the country, will be followed by marches in Moscow and St. Petersburg and other locations across the countryaccording to the youth and pacifist movement Vesná (Spring), which has called for the demonstrations.

In the Siberian city of Novosibirsk there are at least 73 arrested, in Irkutsk at least 17 and in Tomsk 14, according to OVD-Info.

In Khabarovsk, in the Far East, Inna Postnikova, who was arrested with a banner “Fight yourself, give birth yourself” was accused of discrediting the Armed Forces, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and put on freedom.

FILE PHOTO-People protest Russia’s attack on Ukraine

In that city there are at least three arrested.

In Chita, Siberia, Marina Salomatova, a member of the “Transbaikal Civil Solidarity” movement, was arrested for carrying a piece of paper on which she had written “we are not meat”, referring to the at least 300,000 men who must be mobilized under the decree. of Putin to go to fight in Ukraine with little prior training.

Law enforcement officers also took Ulan-Ude human rights activist Nadejda Nizovkina, who was interviewing protesters and those who were in the square of the capital of the Buryat republic, according to OVD-Info.

In this city there are at least three detainees.

In the first protest last Wednesday more than 1,300 people were arrested in 40 cities for protesting against the partial mobilization.

Nonetheless, Russia announced this Saturday the replacement of its highest military command in charge of logistics issuesat a time of difficulties in this area in the offensive in Ukraine.

“General Dmitri Bulgakov was relieved of his duties as Deputy Defense Minister due to his transfer to another post”, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

He will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsevwho directed the National Defense Control Center, and which will now be “responsible for the material and technical supply of the armed forces”, according to the ministry.

Mizintsev, 60, has held numerous senior posts in the General Staff during his long military career.

It is the object of western sanctions for his role in the siege of Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, which Russian forces captured in May.

The change in the General Staff comes after the announcement of the Russian president Vladimir Putin this week of mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russians to boost its offensive in Ukraine.

