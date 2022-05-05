The Kun Agüero and Carlos Tevez show during the Real Madrid-Manchester City match: Ruggeri’s intervention and an eschatological anecdote

Fresh, unfiltered and even apologizing for a bawdy comment, Sergio Aguero He showed himself as one more fan in his live broadcast in which he commented on the game in which the Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 and qualified for the Champions League final. It was a very special meeting for Kun since he played ten years in the English team and on this occasion he was accompanied by another former Ciudadanos striker, Carlos Tevez.

There was a good preview in which he participated Oscar Ruggeri, who in his time as coach made him debut for Kun, who at that time broke Diego Armando Maradona’s record for precociousness in the First Division. “You told me to have fun and do what he did in the lower leagues. I never imagined the career I did. I did not imagine the National Team, five years at Atlético, ten years at City. When I debuted at City I used the 16 and the one who came out had the 34. It was the same change, but the opposite of my debut in Independiente, “Sergio told the Cabezón.

Then the defending world champion in Mexico 1986 asked him why he didn’t return to Rojo. “I wanted to finish my career here, but I always said it: since I left Independiente, people have nothing to do with it, but many things have happened that have lied to the people of Independiente with many things”, the Kun explained. “If I go, I want to win. I knew that was not going to happen”. In addition, he clarified that “for now I am not here to help Independiente. I don’t like to get involved because that it’s more political and I have my things outside of football, the truth is that I’m fine and I’m not here to do everything from scratch and that’s going to take time. Today people do not need time but results. In the future it could be”.

The Kun stressed that “I’m a fan of Independiente and with Milito and everything I won in prizes, which was a lot of money, I preferred to give it to Independiente. With Gaby Milito we made the venue and the Primera is training there today. When I was a kid I remember that we were 50 kids and many went home without showering because there was only one shower. Today the future is the boys and if you don’t have them well…”

* The talk between Agüero and Ruggeri

Then Ruggeri said goodbye, but before leaving he made the pass with Tevez, who joined the broadcast. There the Apache asked the Kun what he was doing in his transmissions. “I’m actually screwing around the whole game. Disney saw that he was messing around in Twitch and here I am. Three hours screwing around with you. Micky Mouse is missing, I want to have him here to see if he eats cookies, ”she replied with her typical grace.

After a truncated bite of a cookie because “Ruggeri told me I’m fat”, Agüero was repaired that “I can only play golf, paddle tennis and tennis. In seven months I gained three kilos, not bad. When I was going on vacation.”

Once the game started, Sergio and Carlos experienced the alternatives with great intensity. First the Kun criticized a luxury of Casemiro: “Take them, now you throw spout?”.

At one point the match reached a plateau and Agüero told an anecdote: “I went fishing and broke a wheel. I didn’t catch anything, I went with a guide, but the river was dry, pa. They woke me up at 6:30 in the morning and at three in the afternoon I felt like having a go at myself and I said, ‘where the fuck am I going?’ I told the guide and he told me that we had about two hours to go back. He played behind a tree, pa. I left a sequel (laughs).”

Jack Grealish missed a clear scoring chance (Reuters/Carl Recine)

At the end of the 90 minutes, when City was still winning, Kun lamented two missed chances: “Noooooo”, before a shot from Jack Grealish that prevented Thibaut Courtois: “Boludo, how well he did it, Courtois played it!”.

Although the daggers came in the epilogue with the first goal of Rodrygo, which was equality for Madrid (89 minutes). “No, idiot. She looks at you, the shell of his mother. How Benzema lowered it there. Diego Latorre he said, ‘Benzema didn’t show up…’. Look, he put in the assist”, Kun shot. Already with the second of the merengue team, the first cry came: “Noooo, the shell of his mother. On top of that, Acensio combs her hair. I can not believe you”.

Later, Agüero criticized an off-line against City and got into a fight with the referee: “Now do you charge offside?” And he expressed his anger at the defeat that forced the extension: “I knew this was going to happen. I told you that until we were 85 we were going to be calm”.

“What a rant. I’m going to eat a banana with milk”, Kun said while Apache ordered a coffee with milk from the hotel in Jujuy where he stopped with his family. The Teves are still on vacation.

Real Madrid will play the final against Liverpool and will seek its 14th Champions League (REUTERS / Isabel Infantes)

But the one who did not lower the tensions was Agüero: “I can’t believe. Real Madrid always does the same thing and no matter how much they lose (in the final), thank Courtois, who took out two balls. What a bad ass, what a bad. At 89 minutes they make a shitty goal. Quit fucking stupid. It can’t be. Now our asses are going to be filled with questions. If they score two goals at the end of the game, now the shit catches you”.

The episode of the fan who entered the playing field stole a smile from Kun: “What are you doing? A fan entered with the Moroccan flag. He ran more than Vinicius Jr, they couldn’t grab the chavón”.

With the 3-1 in favor of Madrid as a result of the penalty converted by Benzema, Tevez indicated that “you cannot lose a game in two minutes”. While Sergio continued with his darts to the referee after the warning to Raheem Sterling for lack of Rodrygo: “Italian thief! Do you admonish him on top?

With the defeat and elimination consummated (first leg 4-3 in favor of City), the two disagreed with Guardiola for not having put a defender in the last few minutes: “What happens is that if Cholo Simeone does it, in a They call him that he always defends himself, “said Tevez. “Cholo always played like that. Now, if you’re winning with two minutes to go, put a defender…”, concluded Agüero.

MORE KUN PHRASES

Withdrawal. “First there was the World Cup and he was screwed. He was inside the campus and if he wasn’t he would hang me from the wing. Then I went five months without watching football because I didn’t want it to hurt anymore. I was processing it well when I had made the decision, but five minutes before the talk it cost me a lot. I said ‘what a jerk’ because it was fine. That’s where the token fell because I had to say I was going to leave. I started crying about 15 or 20 minutes behind everyone and at one point I had to go in.”

Relationship with Guardiola. “Pep didn’t know my way of training, you saw how I am, I’m screwing around all the time. There Pep began with the pressure, that he run more and he thought that he was doing it on purpose and he got angry and brought me a player (Gabriel Jesús). In a game against Stock City and that’s where it all started when the press said ‘in addition to the two goals I want Sergio to run more’. It was kind of weird because we had won 4-1″.

Talks of Pep Guardiola. “They are short and the longest talk is in the video. Two hours before, it shows you the video with all the exercises we did and we trained according to the team we are going to face, that is, it shows you the video of them, of the opposite. All he wants is the exit. My job was to bank the two center backs and I just wanted him to go down a little bit in case he needed to give support to try to receive from the midfielders. For me it is one of the best in the world. At City he stays because he is very calm, he saw another life, like me. One day he is going to direct a selection. I knew that at Barcelona and Bayern Munich there was a lot of pressure from the media. In England, in two pages of a newspaper, the two teams from Manchester and the rest of the teams appeared”.

Qatar World Cup 2022. “They invited me to go with the National Team to the World Cup and they wanted me to be with them all the time, but I have a very good relationship with all the boys, I prefer to go on my own”.

