The lady who used to be along with her lover within the room the place the husband is killed in entrance of the daughter is buried, then …

Mumbai: The lady murdered her husband and buried him in his room. Then persevered to are living on this room. The sweetheart additionally got here to this area and stayed on this room. When the stunning case used to be published, other people's senses flew away. The police is investigating the incident filed in opposition to the sweetheart and the lady.

In Dahisar, a western suburb of Mumbai, a 28-year-old lady, together with her boyfriend, allegedly killed her husband and buried her frame in the home. The lady has been known as Rashida Sheikh, whilst her lover has been known as Amit Mishra. Rashida has been arrested.

The officer mentioned that the incident came about 12 days in the past in Rawal Pada house of ​​Dahisar (East) when the accused killed Raees Sheikh with a pointy weapon in entrance of his minor daughter. He informed that once this, either one of them buried the frame of Sheikh within the lady's room.

Sheikh used to paintings as a salesperson in a garments store and on 25 Would possibly, when his neighbor didn’t see him for greater than per week, he reported her lacking. The officer mentioned that the subject got here to mild when Sheikh’s brother got here to his area and his niece knowledgeable him concerning the homicide. He mentioned that the police is within the means of improving the useless frame.