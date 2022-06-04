The lament of a former England player who refused to change the legendary shirt with Maradona in the 1986 World Cup

Terry Fenwick kicking Diego Maradona in the 1986 England-Argentina match (Getty Images)

In May this year the auction house Sothebys sold for USD 9.2 million the mythical shirt with which Diego Armando Maradona he converted both goals to the England team in the 1986 World Cup which until then was owned by the former British footballer Steve Hodge, who played that game for the European team. Now, one of his former colleagues spoke about it and regretted not having been aware of what that garment would be worth in the future.

This week the book was published The Story of the Seven Million Pound Shirt (The story of the 7 million pound shirt), which compiles information and testimonies about that match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the tournament played in Mexico. One of those who testified was Terry Fenwickone of the central defenders of that English team that lost 2-1 against the team led by Carlos Salvador Bilardo.

The 62-year-old man revealed that he had the opportunity to keep that mythical jacket: “Maradona came to me after the game to exchange shirts, but I was devastated, very upset and demoralized. We were left out of the World Cup by one hand”. The defender, who played for Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, among other British clubs, was surprised by the news of the auction: “Hodgie (Steve Hodge) repeatedly said that he was not going to sell it. It was the most controversial moment in football history. I would have liked to benefit, but I put the country and football before personal gain.

Fenwick said that he clearly saw how Maradona hit the ball with his hand in the first goal: “I was the only one who chased the referee to the halfway line protesting the goal. But then I turned around sharply when the referee put his hand in his pocket because I thought it might be a red card.

The former footballer of the English team told how he got the shirt

Regarding the second goal, a masterpiece by the Argentine star, he assured that at that time he and the rest of his teammates were still beaten by the previous goal: “Obviously I was very shaken at that moment by the Hand of God. There were about five minutes between an obvious handball and the goal that everyone now calls the greatest of all time in the World Cup.. We were in shock. Look at the TV footage of the second goal, we were all over the place: the team structure and formation just didn’t exist. We were still reeling”.

During that match, Fenwick hit Maradona several times, who even had to be treated for a few moments for one of his tackles, however, he was unable to get the Argentine off the field and had to suffer.

Before the auction, in Great Britain they speculated that the shirt could end up being acquired for a figure that ranged between five and eight million dollars. Finally it was 9.2 million, an absolute record for such a sporting object. In order to have an idea of ​​the amount that was paid, the current mark was a T-shirt of the New York Yankees that belonged to the legendary baseball player Babe Ruth and used it in the period 1928-1930: it was sold in $5.64 million at auction on June 15, 2019.

For years, the garment was in the possession of former English footballer Steve Hodge, who played in that historic 1986 World Cup match. That exchange marked his career and his life, so much so that titled his biography “The man with the Maradona shirt”. The jersey was on display at the Manchester Football Museum. “I had offers to sell it but I did not want to do it: it is the great moment of my career and a memory of the best footballer who played this sport”, he had assured in the book The match, by Andres Burgo. But something made him change his mind.

KEEP READING:

“I miss you, I miss you”: Lionel Messi’s tender post for Antonela Roccuzzo and her children

The emotional tribute to Diego Maradona in the Finalissima between Argentina and Italy at Wembley

Alarm in the France team and in PSG: Kylian Mbappé was injured