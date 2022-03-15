The lapidary criticism of a former Italian scorer to Lionel Messi: “He is a Martian without feelings”

Messi, crestfallen at PSG. In his first season, injuries chased him and the team did not finish meshing (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

“The game is over, Messi comes out, touches his hair and has no emotions. look at Cristiano Ronaldo: do you put me on the bench against City? I go to Portugal, come back and score a hat-trick. Between the two, and not because of talent, I prefer the human who built himself with a soul and a heart to the Martian without feelings”.

After the removal of PSG at the hands of Real Madrid on the Champions League, Lionel Messi was in the eye of the storm. On Sunday, on the occasion of the victory of the Parisian cast against Bordeaux, he was whistled by the fans in the Parc des Princes, a “punishment” that also reached Neymar, but to a lesser extent those who made the mistakes at the Santiago Bernabéu . And Mbappé was exempted, he appears in the duel for the round of 16, but on the threshold of moving, precisely, to Merengue.

Well, in that context, the former Italian striker Paolo Di Canio rose to the criticism of the Argentine with a harsh comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo in dialogue with Sky Sports. “His lack of character was noted, something that was also questioned in the selection. It is clear that they can whistle it. They signed him and it was the dream, the wonder and then the attitude was different, ”she added.

Di Canio, 53, was a relentless scorer who went through Lazio, Juventus, Milan and the Premier League, who also became famous for expressing his sympathy for Benito Mussolini, even in celebrations, which led to his being banned. . He retired in 2008 and made inroads as a coach.

He was also forceful when giving his opinion about Neymar: “He is not doing things that match his talent and a month ago, in an interview, he said that he is looking forward to playing in the MLS to have three months of vacation by season. Where is the respect?

Di Canio, during his time at West Ham United (Reuters/Tony Henshaw/File Photo)

In return, voices of support for the 34-year-old Flea and the Brazilian were also raised. Like that of his friend and former partner Luis Suarezwho appealed to social networks to defend him. “As always, football without memory. Always with you Leo Messi and Neymar. I love him too much”wrote the Uruguayan striker.

As well Cesc Fabregasanother who knew how to retrace the playing fields alongside the South Americans. “Football has no memory… It’s a pity. Always with you brotherswrote the Spanish midfielder who today plays for Monaco.

From Argentina, after River Plate’s 4-0 thrashing of Gimnasia La Plata for the Professional League Cup, Marcelo Gallardo offered a sharp reflection. “In football nothing attracts attention, We mistreat Messi a lot, let’s not pretend to be patriotic, let’s remember. I do not share it at all and in football it is not surprising that something like this happens, ”he said, evoking the times in which he was even resisted by the National Team, with a climax in the 2011 Copa América played in our country.

