The lapidary phrase of the Chelsea coach after the loss to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Chelsea is the current champion of the Champions League and of Club World Cupbut this Wednesday he received a serious blow in the middle of his attempt to defend the European title. The 1-3 loss at home against Real Madrid complicated it in the face of the rematch and the coach of the London team left a surprising statement at the press conference.

When consulted by the key, the German DT ruled that “no, she is not alive. Since the international break we have not found our rhythm. We have to get it back. We can’t think about the Bernabéu, we have to think about Saturday, because With this level we cannot think that she is alive. I am more worried about Southampton than Real Madrid, because it is what we have before How many teams in the world manage to overcome this? Get three goals? not realistic”.

Regarding the modifications, he indicated that “I changed the formation because we had to raise the level and that way I thought we could hurt him, but we made a serious mistake after three minutes. I have no explanation, because before the break we were on a good run and we played at a high level. We haven’t changed anything, but we have conceded seven goals in two games. It is alarming. The individual decisions have been very far from our level after 1-2″.

Although what worries him most is the string of games that are coming: “I am surprised by the number of games we have played in 2022. We are the ones who have played the most together with Liverpool and we are the only ones who have not had five changes. The calendar is not our friend at this part of the season.”

Beyond the expressions of the German coach, it should be remembered that the English club is going through a delicate economic situation due to its imminent sale, due to the departure of its former owner, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who bought a Turkish club according to media from that country. His resignation was due to the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom for his links with Vladimir Putin, who ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The British entity still has no owners and this Tuesday it was reported that the players of the squad had to pay the fuel for the team’s transfers.

Beyond this extra-sports scene, Real Madrid gave another example of hierarchy in the current Champions League by beating the defending champion at home. Again Karim Benzema It was his great figure with a triplet. The discount of Kai Havertz It was not enough for the team led by Tuchel and the Spaniards took an advantage that outlines them to be able to qualify for the semifinals.

The second leg will be next Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and the panorama indicates that the merengue team is a firm candidate to advance and keep another trophy, which would be number 14 in the main Old World club competition.

