The lapidary phrase of the head of Mercedes after the first Formula 1 GP of the year

After the first Big prize from Formula 1 of 2022 disputed in Bahrain, in which Charles Leclerc prevailed with authority and led the 1-2 by Ferrari with his partner Carlos Sainz, the new championship showed its initial panorama in which it was surprising not to see a Mercedes fighting for victory. the multi-champion Lewis Hamilton he barely caught the podium due to the abandonment of the pilots of Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Sergio “Checo” Perez.

The engines Ferrari they are one step ahead of the rest and this was also taken advantage of by their customer teams, Alfa Romeo and Haas, who made it into Q3 in qualifying, the third and final qualifying cut. The promoters of Mercedes, Honda (supplier of Red Bull and Alpha Tauri) and Renault (Alpine), for now are one step behind.

In this context and in harmony with Hamilton’s anger this Sunday after having been third in the Sakhir International Autodrome, he was the boss and shareholder of the team Mercedes the one who showed his resignation “If we look at today’s pecking order, it seems that it will be a long shot to even think of competing for the Drivers’ or Constructors’ championships”, he said in remarks published by The Sun.

“Probably we scored the maximum points we could have on Sunday, and we need to take it from here. Every weekend counts. But in this moment we have to be realistic and when you’re third on the road you can’t think about winning it”, he added with the mitigating factor that his other runner, George Russellit was fourth.

Mercedes dominated the Máxima since 2014 when the hybrid era began with two engines, one electric and the other combustion. The Stuttgart house relied on all the previous development it had made in alternative energies and in electric motors in particular and was the reference with a record of eight Constructors’ championships in a row, while leading Hamilton to six of the last eight Drivers’ titles. The Englishman got his first crown with McLaren, in 2008.

Lewis suffered with the lack of grip (adherence to the asphalt) in his car and had to make three tire changes. The German team for now did not hit the concept of pontoons, which are the elements that are on the sides of where the pilot is located and serve to allow air flow. In the brand new W13, the Mercedes car, this sector is hardly noticeable, so the strong air intake generates turbulence in the rear wheels and loss of speed.

What’s more, remains one of the most affected by the rebounds that are generated on the straights due to the little space between the chassis and the floor, because in 2022 the system called “ground effect” returned, which allows cars to gain speed in curves. This variant was used again to try to have more overpasses.

“This rebound that we are experiencing down the straight is slowing us down because we’re crashing to the ground, instead of moving forwardWolff said. “It is promising to see that other cars have had the same problem and managed to solve it, which means there is a solution, but we are struggling to find it”, he admitted.

“It would have been brilliant if we worked it out in the tests where we had so much time. But really we don’t know how long it will takeif it’s next weekend or after the summer holidays,” he acknowledged.

“We hope it will be as soon as possible, but there is no reason why it should not continue throughout the year,” he concluded. For now they don’t have much time since this Sunday the second date will be run in Saudi Arabia on the Jeddah street circuit.

