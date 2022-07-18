The lapidary sentence of the leadership of Bayern Munich to explain why they rejected Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano’s future is far from United (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He emerged as one of the most effective attackers in the Premier League last season, despite the meager harvest of points from the Manchester United and the football crisis of the Red Devils that involved a change of coach in the middle of the competition. The 18 goals of the Portuguese in the domestic championship appeared as tempting for the most important teams of the Old Continent, amid rumors about a possible departure of CR7 from England. However, there are already three teams that have ruled out integrating him into their ranks; Chelsea and Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain dismissed that possibility. Now the cast that joined was Bayern Munich.

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid striker, who is valued at 15 million euros – United paid 30 million for his services in August last year – was praised by Oliver Kahnformer goalkeeper and Teutonic legend who serves as president of the Board of Directors of the Munich team, but the leader was lapidary when referring to the reasons why the top scorer in club history will not wear the colors red and white: “I love it and everyone knows how fantastic it is, but every club has a certain philosophy and I’m not sure if it would be the right thing to do, both for us and for the Bundesliga.”.

The world runner-up with the Germans in Korea-Japan 2002 also explained that, despite the departure of Robert Lewandowski, the sports management does not consider CR7 as the main replacement. “We have to think first about gathering the squad for what’s to come. He doesn’t fit in.”he sentenced in an interview with medium Bimage on Sunday.

Kahn had already issued similar statements in a chat with the magazine Kicker; on that occasion, the former goalkeeper had added that the top scorer in the history of the Champions League was not “used to defensive discipline” promoted by DT Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern manager Hasan Salihamidzic has also been issued on the matter in recent hours and was blunt in closing the doors to the Portuguese: “I have a lot of respect for him, his successes and his career. Once again: it was not and is not an issue for us.”.

The alternative of staying in the British team is not well seen by the Portuguese either. Despite the fact that Erik ten Hag, the new manager of Manchester United who comes from Ajax, hopes to have him in their ranks to face the domestic competition, the Europa League and the national cups, the club imposed an ultimatum on him: if he does not join the practices in the short term, will be dismissed.

The Red Devils only managed to issue a brief statement offering the reasons why the striker did not attend the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia: “He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family problem.” While Cristiano ponders his future, one of Europe’s power teams decided to put an end to the versions.

