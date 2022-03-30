The largest cryptocurrency hack in history ends with the theft of 600 million and it is difficult to find them

The latest cryptocurrency hack has had as goal a gaming-focused blockchain network, on which the popular video game Axie Infinity is based. It is known that some hackers managed to steal about 625 million dollars in Ethereum and USDC, two cryptocurrencies. This attack has been defined as one of the biggest crypto hacks of all time.

To achieve your goal, hackers breached the Ronin Network, an Ethereum-compatible and independent blockchain chain developed by Axie Infinity publisher Sky Mavis.

Axie Infinity co-founder Jeff Zirlin spoke about the hack during a keynote address at the NFT LA conference in Los Angeles. It should be remembered that ‘Axie Infinity’ is one of the games with the highest revenue growth in history since its arrival on the market. It’s like a “NFT Pokémon” that sells that we can earn money playing.

how was the attack





“We realized that the Ronin network has been exploited with the theft of 173,000 [Ethereum] and about $25 million in USDC,” Zirlin said. USDC is a so-called stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar. “It’s one of the biggest hacks in history,” he added.

Last year, an anonymous hacker stole approximately $610 million in cryptocurrency from the Poly Network, a decentralized finance network, in what was called the largest cryptocurrency heist in history. The hacker later returned them and received a job opportunity.

As early as March 23, attackers compromised the private keys used to validate transactions on the network, according to Ronin. These keys allowed malicious actors to fake withdrawals. Activity went unnoticed until a user was unable to withdraw funds and filed a complaint.

An "uncontrollable anarchy"





This incident has already served to raise the voice of those who often remind themselves of the risks of this decentralized market. For example, John Reed Stark, former chief of the Security and Exchange Commission’s Office of Internet Enforcement, told CNN that the latest hack “is a sobering reminder of how vulnerable Web3 marketplaces are to cyberattacksWeb3 refers to the idea of ​​a decentralized internet powered by blockchain, the technology that underpins various cryptocurrencies.

Stark himself said that “the Web3 market is so charged with chaos and anarchy, that we may never know the truth of what happened.” “Unlike US financial companies that are required to report cyberattacks fairly, accurately, quickly, etc., NFT and other Web3 marketplaces are not required to report anything at all,” he recalled.

Axie Infinity is a Web3 game in which players use NFT digital pets, called Axies, to interact with other players. Each person can use their Axies to fight against others and to breed new Axies. In 2021, andhe game creator raised $152 million in funding series B led by the famous venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz.

According to a Ronin network post, the system has stopped activity on networks that allow players convert assets in the Axie Infinity universe and convert currency between the blockchains. Players holding digital funds on the Ronin network are currently unable to transact.