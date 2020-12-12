The largest group of sailors told PM Modi – Merchant Navy gets priority for corona vaccine

Mumbai: The Indian Merchant Navy’s largest organization of seafarers has demanded that the much-awaited Kovid-19 vaccine be given ‘top priority’ to all seafarers, as they provided economic locomotives during a 10-month nationwide shutdown during the epidemic. Kept on In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Union of Seafers of India (NUSI) has said that during the pandemic when roads were closed on the ground in the world, even the global skies were idle, because all non-essential flights were also closed. It was only then that the ships of the merchant navy were working continuously, and even during that difficult time, the sailors discharged their duties at sea. Also Read – Asian Development Bank will help developing countries to make corona vaccine easier to access

NUSI General Secretary Abdulgani Y. Serang told IANS, "In those difficult times, only merchant navy ships in the world were operating, active and worked non-stop." He provided a service to humanity by transporting bulk load (bulk load) of all essential commodities from food to fuel. "

He said that the seafarers' dedication and passion of the Indian Merchant Navy ensured that the nation's economic lifeline through the sea lanes was always open and that international maritime trade was not harmed in any way despite the worldwide health crisis. NUSI spokesperson Sunil Nair said, "We currently have about 2.40 lakh seafarers in all oceans and oceans around the world. About one-third of these are on Indian-flagged ships and the rest are on foreign ships, but they performed with equal fervor in times of need for the country. "

Serang said that due to their important role in the country's economy under the Maintenance of Essential Services Act, 1968, marine services have been included as an essential service by the government. Serang said, "Given the important role we are playing, NUSI wants all seafarers to be included in the government's 'priority list' to deliver the Kovid-19 vaccine." With this, we are also ready to bear the full cost of the vaccine for all NUSI members as a service to the nation. "