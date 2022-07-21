The largest LEGO Super Mario figure has more than 600,000 pieces and measures more than four meters

This gigantic version of The Mighty Bowser will be on display at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

The LEGO Super Mario collection is becoming more and more popular among fans of the Nintendo plumber universe and those who are passionate about the most famous blocks in the world, but it seems that the announcement of the new Bowser figure is not enough for the Big N.

The company has published through Twitter the video you have below, in which it is shown a gigantic version of The Mighty Bowseralthough the normal version was already the largest and most expensive figure published so far among all the sets carried out in collaboration with LEGO.

This giant Bowser cannot be purchased, as it will be on display from August 21-24 at this year’s San Diego Comic Con. Of course, its size is enormous to be a LEGO figure: it has 663,900 blocks and a measure of more than four meters Tall.

For its part, although there are already other packages available, the normal set of The Mighty Bowser goes on sale Since the 1st of october in the shops. This version is smaller, but still has a large size, with more than 3,000 LEGO pieces and a price of 269.99 euros.

