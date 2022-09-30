The last and painful days of Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain (Bloomberg / David Paul Morris)

After what Anthony Bourdain took his own life in a French hotel room in 2018, his close friends, his family and the people who for decades helped him become an international television star closed ranks before the avalanche of questions from the media and they kept silent, especially about his last days.

That silence continued into 2021, when many of his inner circle were interviewed for the documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and for “Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography.” Both showed a more complex facet of Bourdain, who was increasingly in conflict with his success and who in his last two years had turned his relationship with the Italian actress Asia Argento in his main concern; however, neither play directly addressed how disrupted her life had become in the months leading up to the night she hanged herself at age 61.

On October 11, Simon & Schuster will publish what it calls the first unauthorized biography of the travel writer and documentary filmmaker. “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain” is packed with new and intimate detailsincluding stark and troubled texts from the days before Bourdain’s death, such as his last communications with Argento and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, his wife of 11 years who, after their separation in 2016, had become his confidant.

“I also hate my fans. I hate being famous. I hate my job”, Bourdain wrote to Busia-Bourdain in one of the text messages he sent almost daily. “I feel alone and live in constant uncertainty”.

Drawing on more than 80 interviews, files, texts, and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop, journalist Charles Leerhsen traces Bourdain’s metamorphosis from a sullen teenager in a New Jersey suburb that his family didn’t could afford, to a heroin-addicted kitchen swashbuckler who struck it rich as a writer and became a talented interpreter of the world through his travels.

Leerhsen noted in an interview that he wanted to write a book without the polished sheen of what he called “an official Bourdain product.” In fact, he portrays a man who at the end of his life was isolated, injecting steroids, drinking until he passed out, visiting prostitutes, and had practically disappeared from the life of his 11-year-old daughter.

“We never had that big story, that big piece of work that chronicled what happened, how the guy with the best job in the world took his own life,” said Leerhsen, a former executive editor of Sports Illustrated y People who has written books about Ty Cobb, Butch Cassidy and a racehorse named Dan Patch.

The book has already drawn criticism from Bourdain’s family, his former co-workers and his closest friends.. His brother, Christopher Bourdain, sent Simon & Schuster two emails in August in which he called the book hurtful and defamatory fictionand demanded that it not be published until Leerhsen’s numerous errors were corrected.

“All of the things that he writes about relationships and interactions in our family as children and then as adults he either made up or completely misunderstood,” he said in an interview.

Felice Javit, VP and Senior Counsel at the publisher, responded to Christopher Bourdain with an email: “With all due respect, we do not agree that the material in the book contains defamatory information, and we stand by our next publication.”.

Leerhsen said Anthony Bourdain’s inner circle and even some of his international technicians and former line cooks refused to speak to him for the biography, in part because Bourdain’s longtime agent, Kim Witherspoon, told them not to. they did. Witherspoon did not respond to an interview request for this article. Laurie Woolever, Bourdain’s assistant, declined to speak about the book.

Leerhsen said that resistance from Bourdain’s team helped open other doors for him. “A lot of people were willing to talk to me because he and his team left them behind,” he said, adding that some were motivated to speak out by their anger at the harm Bourdain had done to their daughter.

One person close to Bourdain who has not objected to the book is his wife, Busia-Bourdain, who controls his estate. The most revealing material in the book comes from files and messages taken from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.which are part of the estate.

Leerhsen claimed that he obtained the material from a confidential source, but added that “the estate has not objected and I do not anticipate any objection.” He would not say whether he interviewed Busia-Bourdain, but cites her in parts of the book. Through a friend, she indicated that she would not comment for this article.

Chef Eric Ripert, a close friend who found Bourdain dead in his Alsace hotel room after a day of filming for an episode of his CNN, “Parts Unknown”, said that he did not provide information for the book, although he has already read it. He stated that she found many inaccuracies, but was surprised that it contained intimate details of those days in France that he had only told a few people.

In his research, Leerhsen analyzed Bourdain’s travels to Montreal, Japan and France, where he and his wife agreed to stay in the same room where Bourdain died, at the Le Chambard boutique hotel in the small town of Kaysersberg.

The book begins with Bourdain’s early years, looking at his parents’ marriage, his performance in school, and his relationship with his first wife, Nancy Putkoski, whom Leerhsen said was a source of help.

Bourdain graduated from high school a year early so he could follow her to Vassar College. Her grades there were terrible and she was happiest during the summers that she worked in restaurants in Provincetown, Massachusetts. After two years, she enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America, 5 miles north of Vassar, in Hyde Park, New York.

The book traces Bourdain’s career in New York restaurants and his relationships with the intimidating chefs who trained him. It includes the well-known story of how her mother, Gladys Bourdain, then the editor of The New York Timesdelivered an article he had written about the nasty secrets of a Manhattan restaurant to Esther B. Fein, the wife of New Yorker editor David Remnick, who published it in the magazine.

Reporting launched Anthony Bourdain’s writing career and spawned his best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential.” This sparked the interest of the fledgling media company Zero Point Zero, which developed its first show, “A Cook’s Tour,” and others to follow.

The book delves into Bourdain’s relationship with Argento. The two had a tumultuous and very public relationship for about two years, and, Leerhsen wrote, Bourdain seemed willing to do anything to keep her.

“I am madly in love with this woman”, he wrote to his wife.

Anthony Bourdain con Asia Argento

According to the book, Bourdain spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Argento, providing financial support for her, her two children and sometimes her friends. He insisted to her co-workers that Argento direct and appear on the show, and became a fierce supporter of the #MeToo movement after she told reporter Ronan Farrow in 2017 that Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted her.

Leerhsen said he had exchanged some emails with Argento, who he said quoted Oscar Wilde: “It’s always Judas who writes the biography.”

In an email to TimesArgento said that he had not read the book, adding: “I clearly wrote to this man that he could not publish anything I said to him”.

Leerhsen is not the first person to try to explain what is not known: Why did Bourdain commit suicide? His book offers a theory.

Two days before Bourdain’s death, he met Ripert for lunch at JY’s, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant owned by an old friend, chef Jean-Yves Schillinger. After lunch, the three men headed to Freiburg, a German city 50 kilometers away, for late-night beers. Schillinger commented that Bourdain was received as the star that he was and seemed to have returned to being before.

Leerhsen states that after that trip, Bourdain realized the result of his demanding emotional pursuit of Argento.

“I think in the end, in the last few days and hours, realized that he had become someone else”Learhsen noted. “I don’t think it’s right that he committed suicide, but he realized it and in the end he knew he didn’t want to be that person he had become”.