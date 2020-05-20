‘The Last Dance’ to Air Reruns on ABC Starting This Week – Variety

“The Last Dance” isn’t over but.

The hit Michael Jordan docuseries will re-air episodes every week on ABC beginning this Saturday. Similar to its authentic run on ESPN, the sequence will air two weekly episodes.

Right here’s the schedule:

Saturday, Might 23 – Episodes 1 and a couple of

Saturday, Might 30 – Episodes three and 4

Saturday, June 6 – Episodes 5 and 6

Saturday, June 13 – Episodes 7 and eight

Saturday, June 20 – Episodes 9 and 10

A censored model of “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN2, whereas an uncensored one ran on ESPN. ABC will obtain the clear minimize of the present.

“The Last Dance” chronicled the excellent basketball profession of Jordan and his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. After the ultimate two episodes aired on Sunday, the present grew to become the most-watched documentary on ESPN ever.

All 10 episodes drew a median of 5.6 million viewers. Episode 9 had about 5.9 million individuals watching, and episode 10 was down barely with 5.Four million in its viewers. The premiere was the sequence’ highest seen episode with 6.three million viewers, adopted by episode three with 6.1 million individuals.

ESPN co-produced the sequence with Netflix, and the streamer will add it to its content material library in July.

Utilizing never-before-seen footage and modern-day interviews, “The Last Dance” gave an unparalleled glimpse into Jordan’s rise to superstardom. Variety breaks down a number of of the most effective moments right here.