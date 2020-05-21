The Last Dance’s Horace Grant Claims Michael Jordan Lied In ‘So-Known as Documentary’

Lie, lie, lie. … If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like males. Let’s discuss it. Or we will settle it one other manner. However but and nonetheless, he goes out and places this lie out that I used to be the supply behind [the book]. Sam and I’ve at all times been nice buddies. We’re nonetheless nice buddies. However the sanctity of that locker room, I’d by no means put something private on the market. The mere incontrovertible fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he needed to have two sources, two, to jot down a e-book, I suppose. Why would MJ simply level me out?