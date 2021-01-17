The last desperate days of Robin Williams

Six years after the death of Robin Williams, a new documentary explores the actor’s last days due to Lewy Body Dementia, a mental condition that plunged him into depression, confusion, eternal anguish and ultimately led to suicide.

Now a new film Robi’s wishn, by Tylor Norwood, explores how this disease approached him, how he fought against it and what he may have thought or felt in that last stage.

To the actor of Dead poets society and Jumanji he was never diagnosed with this disease, although he was experiencing his damages that would be known after his death.

Robin Williams died on August 11, 2014 Photo: (EFE)



“It is a devastating, fatal, rapid and progressive disease”, explains the neurologist Bruce Miller for the first time.

“I was seeing how it affected his brain. I realized that this was the most terrible form of Lewy Body Dementia I had ever seen. There was no area that was not affected. I was very surprised that Robin could walk or move, ”Miller continued to explain in this documentary.

Although the explanation of the neurologist becomes essential, even more so the story of his last wife, Susan Schneider.

She reveals she suffered long bouts of insomnia and delusions, as well as a tremor in his left hand that they noticed on the set of A Night at the Museum 3.

“When we had been filming for a month, it was clear to both me and everyone on the set that something was wrong with Robin. We could see that he was having a hard time remembering the phrases and combining the correct words with the performance. ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I’m not me anymore,’ he told me. He would call me at ten at night, at two in the morning, at four … saying: ‘Can you use something that I have made? Am I very sorry? ‘ I would reassure him by saying, ‘It’s still you, you just have to remember it,’ ”explains the film’s director, Shawn Levy.

The actor was suffering from Lewy body dementia without knowing it, the symptoms included involuntary movements but what affected him the most was the mental anguish with halluciations or anguish Photo: (AP)

Robin’s wish fits the idea of ​​an official biopic since his third wife and widow Susan Schneider, maintains a central axis of what is shared in the film.

Much of the documentary focuses on clearing Williams’ name and memory of the rumors and media noise that surrounded the news of his suicide.

The film explains and discloses the specific characteristics of dementia with Lewy bodies based on the symptoms that Williams presented (mental deterioration, hallucinations, delusions, paranoias … and those tremors that resemble those of Parkinson’s), which both puzzled and tormented the actor himself and his environment.

In the documentary “Robin’s Wish”, focused on the last months of the performer’s life, there is a particularly heartbreaking moment in which Schneider points to the moment when he realized that Williams he was having a hard time understanding reality.

Robin with his third wife Susan Schneider and their daughter Zelda Photo: (AFP)

The actor had been suffering from insomnia, so doctors asked the couple to sleep in separate rooms. Schneider recalled her husband’s reaction, who asked her: “Does it mean that we are separated?”

“That was a really shocking moment,” Schneider recalled in a recent interview on the show. Today. “When with your best friend, your partner, your love, you realize that there is a giant abyss somewhere and you cannot see where it is. That is simply not based on reality. It was a difficult time ”.

At that time both she and her husband did not know what was really happening. Schneider discovered it later. The autopsy determined that he had been suffering from an incurable form of dementia that tends to manifest itself aggressively in the brain and often increases the risk of suicide. and that includes depression among its many symptoms.

“Robin and I knew there was a lot more going on. Robin was right when he told me, ‘I just want to reboot my brain.’ At that point, I promised him that we would get to the bottom of this. I just didn’t know what it would be like after his death, ”recalled his widow, who wrote an essay titled“ A Terrorist in My Husband’s Brain ”for Neurology magazine in 2016.

Robin’s wish premieres this Friday on the Filmin platform.

