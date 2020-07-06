‘The Last Duel’ Actor Clare Dunne Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

General News

July 6, 2020
Theater star Clare Dunne has inked with UTA for illustration.

Dunne is greatest recognized for her breakout theater performances, together with her position in “Julius Caesar” at Donmar Warehouse, which additionally starred Harriet Walter with Phyllida Lloyd directing. She additionally carried out within the acclaimed all-women manufacturing of “Henry IV” at Donmar Warehouse.

Her big-screen break got here in “Herself,” which she wrote and starred in, reteaming her with director Lloyd. The movie additionally reunited her with Walter, who additionally stars. Ed Guiney, Sharon Horgan and Rose Garnett produced the movie.

The movie premiered at this yr’s Sundance Movie Pageant, with Amazon shortly shifting to choose up the rights.

Dunne will even seem in Ridley Scott’s subsequent movie “The Last Duel,” which is at present on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie additionally stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, with Scott directing.

