The last flight of ‘El Palomo’ Usuriaga

CHRONICLE

“USUUUUUUUUUU!” There goes ‘The Pigeon’. “U-SU-RIA-GAAAAAAAAA!” What goals did black make? They were expressions of art. All a crack, say the Argentines. “He Look what he does. How barbaric.” Eduardo Sacheri sees it in the videos and crosses his arms. There is not much to analyze. He sees himself. “That’s what great footballers do, they always choose the most difficult option.” And how difficult it was when we saw that Maturana did not call him up for the 1990 World Cup in Italy. How difficult it was to watch football without him present, when he was banned for two years for doping. But the most difficult, the heaviest and saddest thing was seeing the front pages of the newspapers in Argentina and Colombia, which showed him in black and white and said that Palomo had been killed.

“It made you get up from wherever you were,” says Daniel Galoto, who enjoyed it when he wore the Independiente shirt. The Argentines saw him, tall, skinny, black, and they didn’t think he was capable of playing like he did. “His 1.92-meter body with movements of amazing coordinated disorganization caught the demanding red people,” Rodrigo Tamagni wrote in 2019. “Refined with the ball, with eccentric hair and an outlandish look, Usuriaga is the point of comparison for any Colombian – especially attacker – who arrived at Independiente after his stay. Nobody managed to cover his place.”

“He had the charisma that only idols can have.” Jorge Barraza highlights him as one of the best foreign players who stepped on Argentine soil. “It was abnormal,” says Jorge Burruchaga. “The elasticity that he had, the control of the ball.” That was ‘El Palomo’, who always had a warm heart and a cold mind, who could never betray himself, not even in excess, and ended up leaving too soon, without even having turned 40, and even after he died he continued to bring joy to the people, letting a lot of people win the lottery with the numbers on his tombstone. The 3582 brightened the days of 1800 names.

They killed him with his own weapon, it could be said, at the point of gunshots. The ones he did were tremendous. Bochini, Usuriaga and Agüero were the greatest. All the other idols collapsed when ‘El Palomo’ scored a goal: Usuriaga, Usuriaga, Usuriaga, Usuriaga!”. El Palomo flew high and high in Independiente. Of all the teams he went through, this is where he was loved the most, where he could be himself the most. “Always with the Red”, say the fans. “When a player gets into the heart of a town, things go beyond football.”

It is an irony that they have finished it with a 9mm. People in Argentina always waited for the 9th minute, because that was when the 9th, which El Palomo carried on his back, began to shine. “USU-RIAGA, USU-RIAGA, USU-RIAGA!” So many years later, they don’t forget it. Not even the smallest are unaware of his history. They know, since their parents show them what love for football is, who Albeiro Usuriaga was and everything he did for Rojo.

Underestimated in Colombia, everything he achieved, the greatest, was recognized from the outside. The team led by Francisco Maturana had Valderrama, Rincón, Asprilla and Valencia. They did not see the need for Usuriaga to be there, but they were wrong. How much more would they have gotten? They missed one that was flying in preference to those that were running. “He was a very innocent guy in the middle of a football that was changing forever,” says Pablo Ramos. “What they did was cut off his legs,” Ricardo Gareca said at the time. “Albeiro made a mistake in his life, only one, and he was being too honest,” continues Ramos.

After the dopping episode, which left him out for two years, Usuriaga said in an interview: “My life does not end here.” Reading the headline of that newspaper in Argentina today makes your blood boil. To think that they ended it later due to a jealous attack. Al Palomo was murdered on February 11, 2004, a Wednesday, a soccer day. He was 37 years old when it happened. He had spent time since his glory days at Independiente and his golden years in Spanish football. He was without a team and was in talks to sign with a club from the far Middle East, or so they say, what one can read out there. He was going to go to Japan to close his career, but he was not enough.

Those who were there when it happened, in that corner of the neighborhood of October 12, in Cali, tell how it happened: the sounds of gunshots, the smoke from the burning gunpowder, the tree that sheltered the bloodied body of Palomo, before he gave a few steps and ended up lying on the platform, while his executioners, on a motorcycle, were lost in the streets. Beyond the pain, there was poetry in that moment. El Palomo fell like the winged bird that it always was. Slowly on the floor, cold, in silence.

“People in Colombia have been very ungrateful to him,” said his sister Yolanda, at some point. El Palomo was born, perhaps, in the country that he was not. What would have become of him if he had been Argentine, for example. He would appear in encyclopedias and magazines under the category of “genius”, next to Maradona or Albert Einstein. What would have happened if…? It’s the only thing I can think of to ask. The same question that, surely, his family asked when he died, and the fans of El Rojo, and everyone who ever loved him.

Somehow, his football was a reflection of his life. Always different, rebellious. When they killed him, when he took his last flight, they had called his sister Carmen to warn her, but she thought he wasn’t serious and didn’t give the matter any importance. How aggressive our decisions can become, and how quarrelsome. It was 7:20 at night and Albeiro was playing dominoes in a small business in the neighborhood, where he used to meet friends. Then, Molina’s men, ‘La Negra’ men, arrived and shot him to death.

First they said that he had been murdered for having been a witness, days before, of a murder in the neighborhood. Four years after his death, the prosecution ruled that he had been a matter of jealousy. El Palomo died because of the jealousy of a coward, as if he were one of those supposed fans who kill the other for wearing the shirt of the rival on the patio. Jefferson Valdéz Marín was the name of the head of the gang that killed him. What fault could Usuriaga have had for messing with his ex-girlfriend, and what could he know? Almost like when the striker misses the goal facing the goal, that was his death, a matter of definition, of decision, of balls, but this time it was not his thing, but rather the one who saw him from afar. A kind of midfielder of those who shoot to kill, of those aggressive ones who don’t play to play but to hit. One of those dirty ones that people rarely remember. The scene was smeared, bathed in pools of blood, the cards and dominoes splattered a shocking red. And again poetry. All red in his last seconds alive, like the red of the shirt he wore and to whom he gave so much.

Damián Muñoz, who is mentioned in an unsigned chronicle that Colprensa allows you to read on the web, works as a prop for Independiente’s youth teams, and has the nickname Usuriaga tattooed on his body. “I sometimes argue with those who only remember Bochini when talking about idols,” he says. “I ask you, what about the Palomo? That was a guy to imitate: the madman threw the ball forward and nobody knew how it was going to end (…) Wherever he went, people were delirious, he was like Maradona, everyone loved him”. And yes, in Avellaneda, if one asks, Albeiro Usuriaga is Maradona, a God.

The death of a God hurts more than anyone else’s, because it is to whom one prays, to whom one gives oneself with blind faith. So much time later, the versions that there are about how everything happened that day in the neighborhood, are still confusing. All good stories have different ways of being told and this is one of them. Even in death El Palomo was great, he still is. Once they put a marble plaque in the Pascual Guerrero Stadium that said: “This box was built by the Mayor’s Office in memory of Albeiro Usurriaga ‘El Palomo’. Santiago de Cali, August 25, 2004″. It was later taken down when the stage was renovated. In Argentina that would not have happened. He would have stayed forever.

(Maxi Roldán’s Graphic Archive)

The day of her wake, Cali dressed up for a party. The flowers probably ran out that day. “Somehow, we knew something like this could happen to him. Usuriaga was a guy who was always walking on the edge of the cornice”, says Barraza. “But not because he was bad, but because he was an angel. That was. He couldn’t fall. Albeiro was an angelic guy.” His sister Yolanda says that even after his death, they still felt close to him. “My mom dreamed of him one day. And she said that in her dream, he had told her that she was leaving. She asked how so. Yes, I’m leaving. How is that, she asks him. With whom does he go? I’m going alone, Mom.” But the truth is that he is not alone. Thousands of souls accompany him, chant him, celebrate him. “We felt the lotion from him,” says Yolanda. And it is that the perfume, the aroma of El Palomo has not been able to leave this land, and he will not leave as long as he is remembered. 18 years have passed and we still get goosebumps with his strides, the goal cry is still heard, the choir with his name: “USURIAGA!”

