The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Breaks Silence On Taika Waititi’s New Star Wars Movie

This 12 months’s Star Wars Day made for a major one because it was formally introduced that Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi is on board to co-write and direct a movie set in a galaxy far, far-off. Waititi will be a part of a prestigious lineup of filmmakers, together with George Lucas, J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard. However it was The Last Jedi author/director Rian Johnson who was the primary of this bunch to interrupt his silence concerning the alternative. Listed here are his ideas:
That’s two thumbs means up from Rian Johnson! The untitled house epic may also be co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who was nominated for Greatest Unique Screenplay for 1917 at this 12 months’s Oscars alongside Johnson’s work on Knives Out. As The Last Jedi filmmaker commented on Twitter, he has no thought what to anticipate from a Star Wars movie from the pair, and it is the “most enjoyable factor” he can think about.
Alongside the announcement of Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, it was additionally revealed that Leslye Headland, the co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Russian Doll, can be writing, producing and showrunning a female-centric Star Wars sequence. Within the tweet, he looped Headland in together with his thrilled response to Lucasfilm’s picks for behind-the-scenes writing skills.
Taika Waititi was rumored to be becoming a member of the movie aspect of the Star Wars franchise again in January, however the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker joked round about it, saying he’d be fired and posting the duvet of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album. Man can preserve a secret. The filmmaker is already laborious at work on the Thor: Love and Thunder script forward of its February 2022 launch.
The fourth Thor movie was already delayed from November to February, together with the whole Marvel Section 4 slate. Taika Waititi additionally simply completed a biopic known as Subsequent Objective Wins, which stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss and Armie Hammer. Waititi beforehand labored on the Star Wars tv sequence The Mandalorian because the voice of the lovable droid IG-11, in addition to directed the Season 1 finale.
Rian Johnson beforehand signed on to his personal trilogy of Star Wars movies following his work on The Last Jedi, however he’s at the moment additionally set to jot down the sequel to the Oscar-nominated whodunnit Knives Out. Beforehand Sport of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss signed on to jot down a trilogy earlier than stepping away as a consequence of their Netflix deal. Marvel chief Kevin Feige additionally has a Star Wars movie within the works.
Star Wars simply concluded an over 40-year period specializing in the Skywalker Saga, with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker wrapping up the plot-lines that began with A New Hope within the ‘70s, continued to Revenge of the Sith in the beginning of the 21st Century and stretched to final 12 months’s field workplace hit.
What do you concentrate on Taika Waititi’s involvement in Star Wars? Are you excited? Vote within the ballot under.
