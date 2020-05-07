The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Breaks Silence On Taika Waititi’s New Star Wars Movie

This 12 months’s Star Wars Day made for a major one because it was formally introduced that Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi is on board to co-write and direct a movie set in a galaxy far, far-off. Waititi will be a part of a prestigious lineup of filmmakers, together with George Lucas, J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard. However it was The Last Jedi author/director Rian Johnson who was the primary of this bunch to interrupt his silence concerning the alternative. Listed here are his ideas: