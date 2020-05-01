The Last Kingdom producer explains Uhtred’s missing son in season four

The Last Kingdom season four dropped on Netflix final weekend a lot to the delight of followers, however there was one improvement which left some scratching their heads.

Season four sees legendary warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) making an attempt to be a greater father to his eldest son and daughter, Younger Uhtred (Finn Elliot) and Stiorra (Ruby Hartley), who problem him in very distinct methods.

Nonetheless, Uhtred has a 3rd little one who was born in the beginning of season three, however who will not be featured and even talked about in the most recent episodes.

Many followers have puzzled concerning the whereabouts of this thriller offspring, however The Last Kingdom‘s govt producer Nigel Marchant has now shed some gentle on his absence.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com at our reside Q&A about The Last Kingdom season four, he defined that folding Uhtred’s youngest little one into the action-packed fourth season would have been “one character too many”.

He mentioned: “I feel we’re at all times acutely aware about bringing in new characters – and there’s an terrible lot of them inside this season – and there’s a variety of youthful characters coming in. Clearly, we solely had 10 episodes and so many hours and so many storylines that we may actually push by means of.

“So there was a acutely aware choice about who we actually wished and who’s propelling the story alongside. We didn’t wish to cheat the viewers by not assembly the characters and happening a journey with them. There’s a variety of characters in any ensemble piece and which means there’s a variety of mouths to feed for the author.”

Marchant added: “So, we actually felt that we had been introducing Uhtred’s two kids, we additionally had Aelfwynn and Aethelstan who had been caught up in all of the motion, and simply that it could be one character too many. We don’t prefer to deviate from the books, we prefer to preserve the characters and the essence there, however generally it simply doesn’t work. However that’s to not say that we couldn’t see them in the long run.”

That implies Uhtred’s youngest son may nicely seem additional down the road, if The Last Kingdom season 5 will get green-lit. Within the meantime, followers are free to take a position on the place he’s now, with one common principle being that Hild is maintaining him protected.

