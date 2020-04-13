The Last Kingdom season 4 trailer gives first look at most action-packed season yet

Netflix has lastly dropped a first-look teaser for The Last Kingdom‘s fourth season forward of its launch later this month.

The 60-second trailer showcases battles the dimensions of which has by no means been seen earlier than within the collection, with footage of sieges and brutal clashes in open fields.

Early on, we see Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) at a low ebb: “I’ve misplaced my house, I’ve misplaced my identify… I’m not Uhtred of Bebbanburg,” he insists.

However with Uhtred’s house glimpsed a number of occasions all through, may this lastly be the succession that sees him achieve his quest to reclaim his house?

The Last Kingdom is predicated on the Saxon Tales collection of novels written by Sharpe creator Bernard Cornwell… so in case you’ve learn forward and know what occurs, hold quiet with regards to spoilers!

Additionally starring Emily Cox (Brida), Ian Hart (Beocca) and Millie Brady (Princess Aethelflaed), The Last Kingdom initially aired on BBC Two within the UK and was a co-production with BBC America. Netflix joined as co-producer for the second season and has been sole producer of the present from the third season onwards.

The fourth season of The Last Kingdom involves Netflix on 26th April.

