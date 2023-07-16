The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The magnificent historical drama The Last Kingdom, which depicts the battle for British supremacy in the ninth century, will conclude with the release of its final season in March.

The Saxon Stories, a series of books by English novelist Bernard Cornwell, served as the inspiration for the plot of this web series.

One of them being none other than Zoe Ball, the broadcaster of BBC Radio 2’s breakfast programme, who spent her morning show gushing about how much she loves the historical epic determined by Bernard Cornwell’s books.

In 2022, Netflix will release The Last Kingdom Season 5, which is based on the ninth and tenth instalments of the books “The Saxon Stories: The Warriors in the Storm” and “The Flame Bearer.”

On July 7, 2020, the fifth season was officially renewed. It will appear on Netflix and mark the conclusion of the historical drama. The series does not, however, finish here.

Following the final season, a full-length movie titled “Seven Kings Must Die” will start production in 2022. Here is a summary of the fifth season’s journey, starting with its renewal.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

On March 9, 2022, Netflix will release The Last Kingdom season 5. We’re so thrilled it’s hard to control ourselves! In April 2021, Dreymon and his co-stars appeared in a social media video, revealing that The Last Kingdom’s crew came back to Hungary to shoot the show’s last season.

We’re really lucky to be manufacturing right now, he remarked, given the conditions. It’s going quite well so far, and everyone does their bit. We hope that everyone will able to provide something very spectacular.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Cast

Alexander Dreymon

Emily Cox

Eliza Butterworth

Millie Brady

Timothy Innes

Jeppe Beck Laurson

Arnas Fedaravicius

Ewen Mitchell

James Northcote

Eysteinn Sigurðarson

Cavan Clerkin

Adrian Schiller

Mark Rowley

Ruby Hartley

Stefanie Martini

Finn Elliott

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Plot

Uhtred feels restless and can’t escape the impression that something ominous is hovering over his village, leaving him worried for the welfare of his people, particularly his children, as the fifth season begins during a time of hard-won tranquillity among the Danes with the Saxons.

Uhtred prepares his men for an impending assault out of concern that Brida would fulfil her promise to return and kill him, but Brida has other plans and has her sights set on Eoferwic, where Stiorra & Sigtryggr are.

As Sigtryggr’s wicked side emerges, tensions between the Danes and Saxons threaten to boil into further slaughter, and as Uhtred finds himself desperately trying to prevent a full-fledged war, the effects of this could be felt through the season.

After the events of the previous season, years have passed, but King Edward keeps pressing on with his plans to bring the Saxon Kingdoms together in order to realise his late father’s vision.

Even though there has been a long-standing peace among the Saxons and Danes, it is in danger. both by a Saxon uprising and a fresh Danish invasion. Aethelstan, future king of England and Edward’s illegitimate son, is under Uhtred’s care.

However, the cunning Lord Aethelhelm wants his grandson Aelfweard, who is Edward’s second son, to govern.

As Uhtred pursues his destiny, we watch as he battles his worst foes and endures immense loss.

In the meanwhile, Edward struggles to unite the broken Kingdoms of the realm while toeing a narrow line between dictator and peacekeeper.

In an unexpected turn of events, Uhtred learns that the effort to reunite England may be connected to his own fate.

