The Last Kingdom star doesn’t think his character will survive season 5

Followers of The Last Kingdom had been thrilled to listen to that Netflix’s historic drama will return for season 5, however one of many stars isn’t satisfied he’ll make it out of the upcoming episodes alive.

Adrian Schiller joined the present throughout its third season as influential nobleman Aethelhelm, who has schemed his manner into a robust place among the many royalty of Wessex.

Throughout season 4, he took on a very vicious streak in his bid for energy, feeding questionable recommendation to King Edward as a detailed adviser, all of the whereas setting a goal on the ruler’s illegitimate son.

Issues got here to a head within the sequence finale, when Aethelhelm poisoned Girl Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth) and left her simply barely clinging onto life within the closing moments.

Many followers are eager to see him punished for his actions and it seems that Schiller himself expects a reckoning when The Last Kingdom returns as soon as once more.

“It’s tough to see how he can survive,” he advised Winter Is Coming. “If you’ve seen someone who’s principally plotting to screw over the primary characters and the characters that you just love, the dramatic morality calls for that they’ve a painful demise. I might think about that he’s in all probability headed that manner.”

Schiller went on to debate a possible finish to his character’s journey, which features a trace that Aelswith would possibly simply pull via the preliminary assault made on her life.

He stated: “I think what can be fascinating can be for him to do fairly nicely for 2 or three episodes after which have his try to kill Aelswith, which both he has at it once more or he tries to get to the opposite youngsters or one thing. However anyway, he will get discovered.”

“I’d wish to see him attempt to get out of it, and possibly get so near getting out of it, that might be actually cool… I think in all probability what the followers want to see is him being badly overwhelmed up and left in a cell to rot for some time, after which executed!”

It’s laborious to argue with that.

The Last Kingdom season 5 will draw inspiration from books 9 and 10 in Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Tales, persevering with Uhtred of Bebbanburg’s unimaginable journey throughout early England.

It’s unclear when the brand new episodes will truly arrive, on condition that the present’s regular 18-month manufacturing cycle may nicely be prolonged on account of considerations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Last Kingdom is obtainable to stream on Netflix.