‘The Last Kingdom’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix

“The Last Kingdom” will end with its upcoming Season 5 on Netflix.

The announcement comes as the show begins production on its fifth season in Budapest, Hungary.

“I love this job,” series star Alexander Dreymon said. “Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey. And I’m truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct. In doing so, I came to fully appreciate the spectacular talent and skill of our cast and crew even more. I can’t wait to share it with our fans, without whom none of this would be possible.”

Based on the ninth and tenth books of Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling novel series “The Saxon Stories,” the fifth season will see Uhtred (Dreymon) realize his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: it is tied to the future of England itself. Charged with training King Edward’s first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred’s ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss.

In addition to starring, Dreymon will make his directorial debut by directing one of the ten episodes of the season. Andy Hay, Paul Wilmshurst, Anthony Philipson, and Jon East will also direct across the season.

“We are really proud of ‘The Last Kingdom,’ which continues to entertain audiences all over the world,” executive producer Nigel Merchant said. “We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for a fifth and final season on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.”

The cast for Season 4 included Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Eliza Butterworth, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Eva Birthistle, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, Finn Elliot, Ruby Hartley, James Northcote. Joining in Season 5 are: Patrick Robinson, who takes the role of Father Benedict, a holy man with a troubled past; Sonya Cassidy who plays Eadgifu, a smart and open-hearted Saxon who arrives in Winchester; and Harry Gilby, who plays Aethelstan, a young man trained by Uhtred to follow in his footsteps, destined to become a fearsome warrior and leader.

“The Last Kingdom” Season 5 is written by Martha Hillier and executive produced by Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant. The series is produced by Carnival Films and is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.