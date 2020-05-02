The Last Kingdom’s Alexander Dreymon talks season four’s tragic death

Netflix’s action-packed historic drama The Last Kingdom made its triumphant return to screens final weekend, persevering with Uhtred of Bebbanburg’s epic adventures throughout ninth century England.

As followers have come to anticipate, not each character makes it to the tip of season 4, however one death specifically has proved emotional for a lot of followers.

Be warned: there are spoilers for season 4 beneath…

Ian Hart (Noughts + Crosses) has performed Father Beocca because the very first episode of The Last Kingdom, a pleasant priest who has all the time provided help and recommendation to Uhtred at any time when it was wanted.

Beocca accompanies him on a mission to reclaim Bebbanburg in season 4, however the try goes horribly mistaken and he’s compelled to sacrifice his life to avoid wasting Uhtred’s estranged son.

In a stay Q&A with RadioTimes.com, Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred) spoke about filming Hart’s remaining moments in The Last Kingdom.

He mentioned: “It was emotional and it was humorous on the similar time as a result of his final pictures had been actually Ian Hart having to lie within the chilly, moist mud. That didn’t put him in the perfect of moods. However all of us liked Ian a lot and it’s been such a privilege and honour to work with him.

“All of the scenes I had with him had been really easy as a result of all I needed to do was take heed to him, he actually places you within the second and also you don’t need to substitute something. He’s simply such a gift actor. This scene was actually no totally different.”

Dreymon added: “Taking part in his death after which realizing that he wasn’t going to be with us anymore made my job that day very unhappy and really simple.”



There have been many stunning deaths in The Last Kingdom because the collection started, however arguably it’s Beocca’s passing that has probably the most profound influence on Uhtred, shaking him to his very core.

Later within the Q&A, Dreymon was requested what piece of recommendation he would give Uhtred if he had the possibility.

He answered: “Seize each alternative you get to hug Father Beocca.”

To paraphrase Joe Unique, I’m by no means going to emotionally recuperate from this.

The Last Kingdom season 4 is streaming on Netflix now