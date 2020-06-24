The Last Marvel Movie Is Leaving Netflix For Disney+

We knew at the present time was coming, however now it is lastly right here, or very practically anyway. Netflix, the streaming service that, by its take care of Disney, has been the house of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the final a number of years, is now saying goodbye to its final movie. Avengers:Infinity Conflict was already slated to depart the service for Disney+ this week. And now, Netflix has revealed that the ultimate MCU film left on Netflix, Ant-Man and the Wasp, will likely be leaving on July 28.