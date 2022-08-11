The Last of Us adds more members to its cast and includes two unpublished characters in the video game

The adaptation is still scheduled for early next year despite the merger of HBO Max and Discovery +.

Despite the changes in HBO Max due to its merger with Discovery +, the adaptation of The Last of Us is still underway and as one of the highlights of the streaming service for 2023. The TV series is in post-production, but that does not stop us continue to meet members of his cast, this time those in charge of giving life to Henry y Samtwo brothers that fans of the video game will know.

Henry will be played by Lamar Johnson, while his younger brother Sam will be played by Keivonn Woodard. Both, the description of their roles say, try to hide from a revolutionary movement seeking revenge. Now we just have to wait to see them in action. In the Naughty Dog video game Brandon Scott voiced Henry, while Nadji Jeter did the same with Sam.

The signings do not end here. Through IGN it has been exclusively confirmed that Graham Greene and Elaine Miles will guest star on the show as Marlon and Florence, two new characters who join the saga for the first time as a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming.

In this way, and how he sold Bella Ramseyactress of Ellie in TLoU for HBO, the adaptation will be quite faithful to the video game, but it will also take its time to delve into paths that were not explored as much in the original adventure.

At the moment we only have these signings and some other images of the production. With a premiere scheduled for early 2023, it seems unlikely that we will have any kind of trailer before the final months of the year. Recall that The Last of Us: Part 1, a remake of the video game, is released on PS5 in September.

