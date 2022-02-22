The Last of Us director bluntly responds to a player’s criticism of Joel

Neil Druckmann has responded to a user on Twitter in a spoiler-filled discussion of Part II.

Since its launch, The Last of Us: Part II generated a lot of controversy due to different criticisms from a sector of players about how it had faced the sequel Naughty Dog. These complaints have not affected a work that accumulates hundreds of awards, but it seems that they are beginning to tire the game director himself.

Warning: this news contains SPOILERS for the second partso if you haven’t played and plan to, we recommend you don’t read any further.

A user has criticized Joel’s change of attitudeAfter reading several responses on your social media, Neil Druckmann He couldn’t take it anymore and has decided to reply to a user who once again shared a critical image with Joel’s performance in the second installment of the saga. This refers to a change in the character, assuming that the studio has modified the way of being that the protagonist presented in the first The Last of Us.

The user’s message says that in the first title, Joel was a seasoned survivor, never trusting strangers and always I was taking extreme precautions in any situation. In the second part, according to his words, Joel leaves all this behind by agreeing to go to a stranger’s shelter where a differential event for the plot of Part II occurs.

Druckmann has responded, in addition to a gif that makes his fed up clear, assuring that if Joel and Tommy did not go to the shelter they would have died from the horde that was chasing them. Also, he remembers a stranger from the first game in which Joel trusted and even slept with him and close to Ellie. He refers to Henry, who protected his brother Sam.

It is rare that Neil Druckmann enters these puddles, so we suppose he must be really tired of some criticism to end up responding so sharply. He is currently working on other projects, one of the most prominent being serie de HBO de The Last of Uswhich unfortunately will not arrive in 2022.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us, The Last of Us Parte 2, Naughty Dog y Joel.