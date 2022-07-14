The Last of Us for HBO Max advances its premiere as one of the highlights of the platform

The adaptation of the acclaimed Naughty Dog video game will arrive in early 2023.

One more year, and we have already lost count, HBO is once again one of the most distinguished platforms in the nominations for the Emmy Awards, the annual awards for excellence in the American television industry. With this seal of quality behind it, it is normal for the public to show great enthusiasm when the news broke that they were going to bring The Last of Us to the small screen. Now, once its filming is finished, when will the adaptation be released?

Via an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Casey Bloysdirector of content for HBO & HBO Max, has expressed his confidence in closing the landing of The Last of the series for “early 2023”. The executive did not want to give more details, nor clues as to when we could have a trailer, although given the entity of the project it is to be hoped that we will not have to wait long, especially considering the launch of The Last of Us: Part 1 in September .

The Last of Us will be one of the highlights of HBO & HBO Max programming for 2023, sharing the bill with The Sex Life of University Girls, The White Lotus 2, The Idol, Succession, Julia, Hacks, Barry, Righteous Gemstones , etc. From HBO Max premieres at the end of August The House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, and they prepare several series derived from The Batman, the film by Matt Reeves.

The Last of Us for HBO finished filming last June and is a production developed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, creative director of Naughty Dog, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of Joel and Ellie, whom we could see in a recent image published by the platform.

More The Last of Us projects

The television adaptation of the acclaimed Naughty Dog video game will arrive shortly after the launch of The Last of Us: Part 1 on PS5 and, with a date yet to be determined, PC, offering users of the Sony console a remake of the video game that very possibly generate more desire to see the television series. In addition, development of a multiplayer for The Last of Us 2 is also underway.

