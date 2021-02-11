‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Casts Bella Ramsey as Ellie

The upcoming “The Last of Us” collection adaptation at HBO has solid Bella Ramsey within the lead function of Ellie, Selection has confirmed.

Ramsey is greatest identified for her function as Lyanna Mormont in fellow HBO collection “Recreation of Thrones.” The character Ellie is a 14-year outdated orphan who has by no means identified something however a ravaged planet. Within the present, she struggles to stability her intuition for anger and defiance along with her want for connection and belonging as effectively as the newfound actuality that she stands out as the key to saving the world.

“The Last of Us” collection was first introduced as being in improvement on the premium cabler again in March, with the present touchdown a proper collection order in November. Primarily based on the online game of the identical title, the collection takes place twenty years after fashionable civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is employed to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job quickly turns into a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they each should traverse throughout the U.S. and rely on one another for survival.

“Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is hooked up to jot down and government produce the collection together with Neil Druckmann, the author and inventive director of the sport. Carolyn Strauss will even government produce together with Evan Wells, president of recreation improvement studio Naughty Canine. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will even government produce. Kantemir Balagov is about to direct the pilot. The venture is a co-production with Sony Photos Tv. PlayStation Productions, Phrase Video games, and Naughty Canine produce. The venture is the primary tv collection from PlayStation Productions.

Along with her scene-stealing function in “Recreation of Thrones,” Ramsey additionally appeared within the HBO-BBC One collection adaptation of “His Darkish Supplies.” Her different TV credit embody voicing the lead character in animated collection “Hilda” as effectively as starring in “The Worst Witch.” Her characteristic credit embody “Holmes & Watson,” “Judy,” and “Resistance.”

She is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant and Gang Tyre.

“The Last of Us” was initially launched in 2013 to sturdy important reward from trade critics and followers alike. It was reported final yr that the sport has offered in extra of 20 million copies in whole along with having received quite a few awards. “The Last of Us Half II” was launched in June.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke Ramsey’s casting.