‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Enlists Johan Renck as Director – Variety

After the success of “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck and Craig Mazin are reuniting on HBO’s deliberate sequence adaptation of the hit online game “The Last of Us.”

Variety has confirmed that Renck has signed on to direct the pilot of the sequence along with govt producing. Mazin is co-writing and govt producing the sequence together with the sport’s author and govt director, Neil Druckman. Renck beforehand directed all 5 episodes of “Chernobyl,” which Mazin created.

Renck picked up the Emmy Award for finest directing for a restricted sequence for his work on “Chernobyl,” as nicely as one for finest restricted sequence as a co-executive producer. His different directing credit embody reveals like “Breaking Unhealthy,” “The Strolling Lifeless,” “Vikings,” “Bates Motel,” and “Bloodline.”

He’s repped by CAA, Nameless Content material, Casarotto Ramsay, and Sloane Provide.

“The Last of Us,” a Ps recreation developed by recreation studio Naughty Canine, takes place twenty years after trendy civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is employed to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old lady, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job quickly turns into a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they each should traverse throughout the U.S. and depend upon one another for survival.

Mazin and Druckman will write and govt produce. Carolyn Strauss will even govt produce together with Evan Wells, president of Naughty Canine. The undertaking is a co-production with Sony Photos Tv and in affiliation with PlayStation Productions. The undertaking is the primary tv sequence from PlayStation Productions.

“The Last of Us” was initially launched in 2013 to sturdy essential reward from business critics and followers alike. It was reported final yr that the sport has offered in extra of 20 million copies in whole along with having gained quite a few awards.

Discussing Movie first reported Renck’s involvement within the sequence.