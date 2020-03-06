The Last of Us HBO TV Series Writer Promises Ellie Will Be Gay

Craig Mazin, co-writer of the TV adaptation of The Final of Us, has promised that Ellie will nonetheless be gay inside the HBO assortment.

After the TV assortment was launched the day before today, Mazin answered to a couple people who’ve been asking him questions on it on Twitter, actually one of who launched up the topic of maintaining the characters’ sexualities.

You’ve got my phrase. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 5, 2020

When another person on Twitter answered Mazin’s tweet, asserting “Bag it and tag it this tweet is now proof,” he replied to them saying, “Correct. This generally is a receipt.”

It was first confirmed that Ellie is gay in The Final of Us DLC, Left Within the again of, by way of which she kisses her good pal Riley in a flashback. Ellie’s sexuality may be explored further and be much more present in The Final of Us Part 2.

“Ellie is gay,” co-writer Halley Gross said once more in 2018. “Ellie was born gay. That’s merely who she is. And to find who she is as an adolescent and as an grownup, it wouldn’t be honoring her character to cowl some side of herself. We want to engage collectively along with her as a whole character.”

Proper by way of E3 2018, a gameplay video of The Final of Us Part 2 unfolded with Ellie kissing new character Dina. No longer quite a bit else is known about how the characters engage further into the game’s plot nonetheless given that Dina says Ellie has a better likelihood getting collectively along with her than the lads of their good pal workers, it kind of feels almost definitely they’re going to flip into fanatics.

HBO’s The Final of Us show is altering the before now deliberate movie adaptation of the game. Mazin is writing it alongside the game’s genuine writer Neil Druckmann while Naughty Canine president Evan Wells is an authorities producer. It’s normally been revealed that Sony Photographs Television and PlayStation Productions will co-produce the gathering.

The Final of Us Part 2 is as a result of of come out for PlayStation 4 on May 29, 2020 after its liberate date was behind schedule final yr.

Chris Priestman is a freelancer who writes data for IGN. Observe him on Twitter.

