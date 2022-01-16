The Last of Us on HBO will feature Riley’s participation and we already have her confirmed actress

This is Storm Reid, an actress we saw in the 2018 movie ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, and later in the series ‘Euphoria’.

Another actress has been confirmed within the cast of the series of The Last of Us on HBO. Riley, close friend of Ellie that we saw in the DLC called Left Behind, will participate in the series thanks to Storm Reid, actress famous for her roles in the 2018 film, ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, and more recently, in the series ‘Euphoria’, as confirmed by the site Deadline.

Riley never met many characters confirmed in the seriesDespite not having a major role in the main story of The Last of Us, Riley is still a key piece inside Ellie’s past. After being born in a world plagued by monsters and a small human population that kill each other, Ellie never had the opportunity to live a normal childhood, but thanks to the refuge that she found in her friend Riley, she learned that not everything in life has to be bad.

It is clear that we will see a lot of interaction between Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey, actress who will play Ellie in the series. Despite being strongly inspired in Naughty Dog’s video game, the series will feature some story differences, so even if Riley didn’t have much of a hand in the 2013 game, that could change on TV.

Riley’s story takes place before Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel, enters the scene within the plot, with Ellie being the only one Connection that exists between the two characters. Similarly, Ellie’s friend never met Tess, who we already know will participate in the series, or Tommy, who was also previously confirmed.

Neil Druckmann, creator of the franchise, worked as a director on some episodes of the series, but his participation ended a few months ago, as he said goodbye to filming and returned to his usual job at Naughty Dog. Before the series, The Last of Us was going to be a movie, but the idea was discarded, because according to Druckmann himself, it focused too much on the action, and that didn’t fit well with the video game.

