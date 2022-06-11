The Last of Us: Part 1 details all its special editions, although the most expensive one has already sold out in the US.

At the moment, the Firefly Edition can only be purchased through PlayStation Direct.

One of the great surprises of the Summer Game Fest was spoiled at the last minute: the remake of The Last of Us is a reality, and its launch is scheduled on both PS5 and PC. This news was accompanied by a few details about his Firefly Editionwhich includes both the base game and some extras that all fans of the Naughty Dog franchise will love.

After giving the official announcement, PlayStation completed the information with all the content included in the aforementioned special edition, whose price is established in $99.99: The base game, a metal box, the first ‘American Dreams’ comics with a new cover and content to unlock in mid-game, including weapons, cosmetics and speedrun mode. The purchase is not yet available in Spain, and VGC tells us that acquiring this version in the US has been quite an odyssey. In fact, the PlayStation Direct store already considers it exhausted.

On the other hand, The Last of Us: Part 1 also has an alternative that, although it doesn’t contain as many extras, could be adapted to the tastes of many players. We talk about the Digital Deluxe Editionwhich includes all the unlockable content that we have mentioned above for a price of 89,99 euros.

During the presentation, the creator of The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann, has made reference to the leak between jokes. However, he has also taken advantage of that moment to talk about the games they are developing at Naughty Dog and has shared new details about the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2, whose launch will be asked.

